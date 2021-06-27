Ciryl Gane reveals her plan after winning at UFC Vegas 30

UFC Fight Night: Win vs. Volkov

Ciryl Gane defeated Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision at UFC Las Vegas 30 to add his ninth consecutive victory and remain undefeated. The French fighter is not impressing too much in his last fights due to the fact that they are contained fights but he is winning them and moving up places in the heavyweight division.

Most likely, “Bon Gamin” will not now get a shot at the world championship of the UFC’s heaviest division, not so much because of his record but because of his performances. However, it would not be crazy if that were so. And precisely, as he said in the post-event press conference (via Helen Yee), Ciryl Gane intends to fight to be champion.

Ciryl Gane says he thinks he proved it that he doesn’t need another fight for the title shot and adds, not in this video, he’s willing to sit out and wait for title shot # UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/24bptWzhVm – Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 26, 2021

– «I tried it today. I don’t think I need another fight for a title shot. I think this guy Volkov was a big challenge to prove it, and I proved it, I did it. So tomorrow, yes of course, if the UFC wants to give me the title fight, I’m ready«Says Gane.

