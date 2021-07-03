Ciryl Gane revealed that the UFC had already offered her a fight for the interim belt before her match at UFC Vegas 30.

The announcement that UFC will hold a bout for the interim heavyweight belt between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis took the world of MMA. The Frenchman revealed that there was already a conversation about the match before beating Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision, which was the stellar of UFC Vegas 30.

“We already knew why shortly before the fight. UFC sent a message to Fernand Lopez (Win’s Coach) saying like: “Yes, it’s the semifinal. Then do your job and we’ll see later ”, he claimed I win in an interview with MMA Junkie.

In addition to that, the Frenchman highlights the possibility of having a fight for the interim belt is just one more reason the fight. According to him, the speculation did not affect his combat.

“It’s good news, but I was very focused on the fight and without pressure. I just said: Ok, that’s good news, but I have to do the work before then. ” So, I was totally in my work and my fight against Volkov ”, the French concluded.

The linear champion, Francis Ngannou won the belt in March of this year, when he knocked out Stipe Miocic on UFC 260. Still, three months later, UFC decided to schedule Earn vs. Lewis, valid for the interim belt, the winner has to face the Cameroonian for the belt unification.

