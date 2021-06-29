Ciryl Gane opens as a wide favorite to title fight with Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis takes a lot of experience and power from KO to Ciryl Gane, but for the bookmakers that will not influence the result.

Yesterday afternoon it transpired that Lewis and Gane will fight for the interim Heavyweight belt in the stellar of UFC 265, and the Parisian is already a favorite.

Notice

According to the numbers presented by the BetOnline.AG portal, Win appears as a favorite with a -325, while Lewis, former challenger to the undisputed title of the division, appears as an underdog with a +275.

Gane, 31, went 6-0 over the Octagon with a modest unanimous decision win over the former champion of Bellator, Alexander Volkov, in the UFC Las Vegas 30.

Lewis, for his part, reached the four victories in a row – second by completion – with a KO against Curtis blaydes in the stellar of UFC Las Vegas 19.

Since his first starting opportunity, the 36-year veteran has held a 4-1 record.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

