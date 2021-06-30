Ciryl Gane defeats Alexander Volkov and asks Francis Ngannou

Ciryl Gane took another step towards the UFC heavyweight title contest. The Frenchman improved his record to 9-0 as a professional after beating Alexander Volkov.

The fight between Gane and Volkov was the main duel of UFC Vegas 30. Ciryl dominated much of the actions to take a comfortable unanimous decision. From the start of the actions the Frenchman took advantage of his speed advantage to repeatedly land his solid jab. For his part, Alexander based his first attacks on base kicks and distance control.

However, as the fight progressed, Gane began to land more blows. For the second round the Frenchman hit fists, kicks and knees on Volkov who tried to respond with a right wing. Ciryl opted to close distance and become more aggressive throwing combinations that surprised Alexander.

The Frenchman was gaining in confidence and it showed in his attacks, and also in Volkov’s face. Gane was attempting a flying knee that turned into a shin attack on the Russian’s face. Alexander kept attacking with leg kicks, but they didn’t seem to affect Ciryl.

For the fourth episode Volkov tried to step on the gas and put pressure on Gane. Ciryl responded more by impulse than by strategy and took a few hits. The Frenchman regained his composure and returned to his strategy of being patient and waiting for his moments.

Before going out to the last round, Volkov’s corner would tell him that the fight was tied. Perhaps this misperception prevented the Russian from risking everything. The last five minutes of the contest would be very similar to the previous 20. Ciryl Gane takes the fight by unanimous decision and achieves the most important victory of her career so far.

Impressive performance by @Ciryl_Gane mixing everything to dominate the stellar match for five rounds # UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/ZUBbTi1S81 – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 26, 2021

At the end of the event, Ciryl said he was ready to face his former teammate Francis Ngannou.

“I think today I showed that I don’t need another fight before the starting opportunity. So if tomorrow the UFC wants to put me up for the title, I’m ready. Now I’m comfortable if the fight happens. It was a shame if it was before the title. Now, being for the title, I am very comfortable with the situation, because we are no longer in the same gym. If we fight for the belt it will be beautiful for me, for him, for the coach, and for MMA Factory. “

