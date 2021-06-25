Ciryl Gane considers the fight against Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30 as the greatest challenge of her career

The promise of full weights of UFC, Ciryl Gane has an important test in the organization. This Saturday, the Frenchman will face Alexander Volkov in the main event at UFC Vegas 30 and did not hide his respect for his rival.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Frenchman analyzed the importance of combat for his career.

“It is a great opportunity, because, for me, I think it will be the greatest challenge of my career”, he claimed I win.

Known for its power in the fists, I win you are aware of the difficulties you may face this weekend. Reinforcing the qualities of his rival, the heavyweight believes that this challenge will add to his career in the MMA.

“Volkov is one of the best in the division. I am motivated because I am new to MMA. I want to prove myself, because I still don’t know myself. I want a challenge and maybe this fight will try a new version of me and I can show something new ”, he concluded.

Undefeated in the MMA, Win He returns to the Octagon to rise in position as he passes through the organization. So far, he has won all eight of his fights in the modality.

Coming to his fight 42 in the MMA, Volkov he will be looking to earn his 34th career victory. The Russian is on a two-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Alistair Overeem in the stellar of UFC Vegas 30.

