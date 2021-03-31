Ciryl Gane beats Jairzinho Rozenstruik and remains undefeated in eight fights

Fight

Ciryl Gane won by unanimous decision Jairzinho Rozenstruik Saturday night in the main Fight Night match of UFC In Las Vegas.

Gane prevailed comfortably, 50-45 across the board, in the heavyweight fight and is undefeated in eight fights, five of them in the UFC.

“I don’t do a great show for the fans,” he said. I win in his post-fight interview. “I had a great victory, so I am very happy about that. My rival was really tough. I just wanted to lead the fight and I did. “

I win He landed 128 punches against 49 of Rozenstruik, who is now 11-2, and posted two tackles. “I expected a little more from him, more attack,” he said. I win. “I was a bit surprised by that.”

In the previous fight, Magomed Ankalaev won by unanimous decision on Nikita Krylov in his light heavyweight fight. In a women’s flyweight fight, Montana De La Rosa and Mayra Bueno Silva tied. In bantamweight combat, Pedro Munhoz won Jimmie rivera unanimously and in a featherweight fight, Alex Caceres defeated Kevin Croom also by unanimous decision.