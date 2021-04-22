Cirque du Soleil will resume its shows in the summer after pause by COVID-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Cirque du Soleil announced this Wednesday that it will resume four of its iconic shows in the United States, the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom, starting this summer, after their interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shows “Mystère” and “O” will be presented again in Las Vegas from June 28 and July 1, respectively; then it will be the turn of “Kooza” in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, on November 25; and finally that of “Luzia” in London, on January 12 next, according to a statement from the circus group.

“This is the moment we were all waiting for,” said Cirque du Soleil Group CEO Daniel Lamarre. “Almost 400 days have passed since the forced shutdown of our operations and we eagerly awaited our return to the stage.”

Born in Quebec in 1984, Cirque du Soleil canceled in March 2020 a total of 44 productions in different parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving 4,679 acrobats and technicians, 95% of its employees, technically unemployed.