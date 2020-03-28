Cirque Du Soleil will broadcast their free shows online | Instagram

Cirque Du Soleil, the most famous circus in the world, has given wonderful news to all its fans by announcing the transmission of their shows so free online to have a good time during quarantine.

The company shared the announcement through its Internet page and in that way they also invited everyone to stay home during the isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day of today Saturday March 28 will premiere a special an hour it will take three of the shows that they have presented around the world.

This is how the circus wants to offer millions of people from all countries An escape than usual that has been done these days or has been seen.

Now more than ever, we want to do our little part to spread the joy, even from afar, directly to the spaces where they are safe, “they shared.

In the same special they also offer some videos that show makeup tutorials Y physical exercises, Like a songs list that they have used during their children’s shows.

To see the special you only have to get in to their website by clicking here to see all the videos they have shared for free with everyone by sending them to platforms where they are.

In this way, the company solidarity in this difficult time for millions of people who have suffered from this contingency.

On the other hand, also others art platforms previous days they announced that they also offer a free streaming show of this circus that has traveled the world and impressed thousands of people.

The entertainment and theater company for a few weeks canceled his face-to-face shows due to mandatory quarantine in various countries, but they announced that any input that it was already bought fortunately it could be used once your activities are as before.

