– Cirque du Soleil fires 95% of its employees

Cirque du Soleil

The economic crisis caused by COVID-19 strongly affected the famous company …

This week 95% of Cirque du Soleil employees received the sad news of their temporary dismissal due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the New York Times, this means that 4,679 people will be unpaid during that time.

Last week, members of the company said they would do the shows after the coronavirus crisis, but this week employees received an email saying they were preparing a “major announcement.”

The next day, employees received a video from the company’s CEO, Daniel Lamarre, and discovered that they were unemployed.

Lamarre fired 95% of the company’s workers, including administrative staff and art directors in a bizarre two-minute video:

“I wanted to have the opportunity to say this personally … Unfortunately, given the pandemic, video was the best option to speak to all of you at the same time and, most importantly, to protect your health,” Lamarre justified.

Then a Cirque du Soleil public relations agent confirmed: “Yes, it was difficult to see that. They need to understand that Daniel has been leading the company for years. He knows almost everyone by name at our Montreal headquarters. He really cares about the people who work with him. This week was difficult for everyone, including Daniel, “he said.

Daniel Lamarre clarified the situation: “This is the most difficult day in the history of the Cirque du Soleil group. We are deeply saddened by today’s drastic measures, as these temporary layoffs affect many dedicated and hard-working people. Unfortunately, this decision is our only solution, as we are forced to position ourselves to face this storm and prepare for possible reopens, “he explained.