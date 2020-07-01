Cirque Du Soleil declares bankruptcy due to contingency | INSTAGRAM

The fantastic circus of international stature has been forced to ask for help to its creditors, it had to cut four thousand jobs.

The famous acrobatic and visual entertainment group, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment, reported last Monday that it declares bankruptcy and will be in need of filing for protection under the Business Creditors Agreements Act, due to the negative impact caused due to the pandemic to their presentations that had already been scheduled.

Due to the health contingency, the fabulous circus was forced to cancel its shows on the doorstep, such as the one in Las Vegas, one of its most important areas of operation since its debut.

As well as, they had to massively fire more than 4,000 people who are responsible for giving life to the show, from makeup artists, sound and light engineers, singers, dancers and acrobats, basically they said goodbye to 95% of their workforce.

« With zero revenue since the forced closure of all our shows due to COVID-19, management had to act decisively to protect the future of the company, » its CEO, Daniel Lamarre, said in an interview.

So the Canadian circus company presented an agreement to the shareholders of TPG Capital, Fosun International Ltd and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Québec, where the group will assume the liabilities of Cirque du Soleil and invest $ 300 million.

Subsequently, Cirque du Soleil announced through its official Instagram account that it will suspend operations, however, they promised their millions of fans around the world that they will return once the health emergency ends.

“In the coming days, we will continue to inform you, although you may have doubts or questions. If you already have tickets for one of our shows, these are still valid. You will shortly receive an email with more information. For all other questions, see the frequently asked questions section of our website: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/faq/ccaa ”mentioned this publication.

This post already has almost 18 thousand likes and a large number of comments, sending good vibes and positive wishes, because we know that the global situation could be defined as such, such as a crisis, of which enough are already affected, both physically, mentally and financially.