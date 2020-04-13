Cirque du Soleil broadcasts its show online for free | Instagram

One of the most successful companies in the show When it comes to circus, it’s Cirque du Soleil, who has finally shared his show for free and online.

Being known throughout the world, the Soleil circus will delight the pupil everyone who enjoys a great show in the circus with amazing and impressive numbers.

The French company He has shown solidarity with the entire world due to the quarantine we are currently going through around the globe, so he decided to provide the opportunity to enjoy his shows for free.

“Now more than ever, we want to do our small part to spread the joy, even from afar, directly to the spaces where they are safe,” they shared when they just released the news.

It was from March 28 that they began with a one-hour special that will have three of the shows they have presented around the world: “Joy”, “KOOZA” and “KÀ”.

“Now more than ever, we are here to elevate your spirit, through the art of acting and, together, look towards a brighter tomorrow, full of hope. Come in, the show is about to begin,” message presented before starting the 64 minute show.

While on Friday April 3, he shared a second installment with “Amaluna”, “Bazzar” and “VOLTA”. In this way, the company stands in solidarity at this difficult time for millions of people who have suffered from this contingency.

The foundation of the company dates from July 7, 1984Exactly thirty-six years ago, today it is the largest theater entertainment company in the world.

The shows that Cirque du Solei They combine music, scenography, dance, juggling, acrobatics, among others, they all have a thread that as the show progresses is becoming more and more understood and today they have established themselves as one of the greatest shows in the world.

