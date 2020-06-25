Ciro Guerra, Colombian filmmaker is denounced for harassment and abuse of eight women | Instagram

The director of « Embrace of the Serpent », Ciro Guerra, is going through strong accusations against him and not only one woman, but eight, incriminating him of having been harassed and abused between 2013 and 2019.

Ciro Guerra was nominated for an Oscarr for Best Foreign Language Picture for his famous movie « The embrace of the serpent » in 2015.

He was recently accused of sexual harassment in acts occurred between 2013 and 2019, according to a report that was published earlier today in the Volcanicas magazine.

Seven women they denounced that the director bullying, while other said he was the victim of s3xual abuse on his part.

The attacks occurred between 2013 and 2019 in three Colombian and three international cities, during events such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Colombian Film Festival and the Cartagena International Film Festival. «

In addition, the testimonies of the complainants where they are found were published. statements in conversations WhatsApp with the producer, where you can see awkward conversations, invitations to your hotel, among other things.

They show how Guerra uses his professional prestige to intimidate and establish abusive power relations in front of the assaulted ones « .

As expected, Cyrus responded to the accusations Completely denying the allegations and assuring that he had been threatened.

They threatened me that they would want to make those kinds of accusations. Around the time I gave my support to the strike I received messages saying that there were people who were going to want to destroy me and who were going to want to make those kinds of accusations; Well, I did receive those kinds of messages. »

Something quite controversial is that the complainants apparently they don’t want to make any criminal complaint before the director, because they do not want to go through a process of re-victimization in the hands of the justice system.

His complaint was rather so that Guerra take responsibility of your acts and do not commit such aggressions with other women again.