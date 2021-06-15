Ciri stars in teaser for the second season of The Witcher – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Ciri, the young exiled princess played by Freya Allan, stars in the first preview of the second season of The Witcher, the epic and violent Netflix fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowskiy’s literary saga that also has an arch-popular franchise of videogames.

Henry Cavill, who plays the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, will return to star in the new chapters that will resume the story just after the end of the first season, when in his flight to save his life after the attack of the fearsome forces of Nilfgaard the road de Ciri finally meets Geralt’s.

The brief preview was presented within the framework of Geeked Week. Also, with the second season still without a release date but with its launch confirmed before the end of the year, this first teaser is just a preview of everything that will come at WitcherCon that will be held virtually next month.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Everything indicates that the White Wolf will take the crown princess of Cintra to Kaer Morhen, the place where he was trained to prepare for battle and where the young woman will develop the potential that she already hinted at in the first season. Geralt’s mission will be to protect the girl, but not only from the elven, human and demon kings who fight for dominance of the Continent, but also from the enormous power that Ciri harbors within.

Source: However