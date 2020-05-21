In a way, Circo’s first album in 13 years, to be released on May 28, has to do with the protests that took place in Puerto Rico in the middle of last year, and culminating in the resignation of the controversial Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

The group had been on a long hiatus, intended to provide space for their members’ personal projects, but singer José Luis’ Fofé ‘Abreu, keyboardist Edgardo’ Egui ‘Santiago, drummer José David Pérez and guitarist Orlando Méndez followed. collaborating with each other on their side adventures as producers, songwriters, and even recording engineers, which already hinted at the possibility of a return in the form of the acclaimed alternative band that emerged in 2001 and enjoyed great international popularity in the mid-2000s. the same decade.

“I was very involved in the protests, together with artists like Ricky Martin, Kany García, Pedro Capó and many more, so once the governor resigned, we did a Circus concert to celebrate it,” ‘Fofé’ recently told us. through a telephone connection. “We saw many people from different generations there, in the midst of the feeling that we could do everything and against everything, and the emotion was so great that we decided to set a date for the record reunion. We entered the studio in December and we made it happen. ”

Recording began at that time, but ended in parallel with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic on Isla del Encanto. Mixing the work had to be done remotely, which was possible due to the scope of technology.

However, the result may not actually be presented live, at least for the time being. “It is frustrating, because we are very proud of what we achieved; but we are going to prepare some virtual presentations, because it is inevitable that we play [las nuevas canciones]”Resumed‘ Fofé ’. “In fact, we premiered ‘The Storm’ during an event on The International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia that was broadcast on Telemundo.”

Against the mafias

On the personal level, the only relief in all this is that the singer was already prepared for difficult times. In September 2017, he was one of those affected by the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria, although he managed to get ahead. “We have been on alert since then, but also with the spirit of reinventing ourselves and not leaving the country, as other people have done,” he said.

“I managed to apply to some aid for artists who settled down and fix with that the parts of my house that had been damaged; after that, the pandemic did not feel so serious, and although it sometimes seems that we are experiencing an episode of [la serie de ciencia ficción] ‘Black Mirror’, we cannot allow ourselves to be overcome by fear, ”he added.

Despite the fact that the official figures for the virus in Puerto Rico speak of 124 fatalities, apparently there are many cases that have not been counted, and at least one act of corruption related to the administration of medical resources by the authorities has been presented. .

“We have a group of charlatans who are in power and who are very similar to Donald Trump and his henchmen,” emphasized the vocalist. “Called [a sí mismos] Democrats, but they are republicans by heart; They lick the c … Trump, they allow themselves to be influenced by religious fundamentalists and they are homophobic. It was a great step to have removed the previous governor, but there is still the entire mafia of the New Progressive Party, which is the worst. ”

“They have hidden money, they have distributed aid, they have tried to manipulate the press … for them, governing is a game of perception, not a vocation to move a country forward,” the artist continued. “Unfortunately, they support each other a lot and that allows them to win, while those of us who are dissidents vote for different candidates and we do not unite enough to be able to overthrow them.”

Be that as it may, ‘Fofé’ intuits that there will be more protests of a social nature in the future. “They are enjoying the fact that we are all locked in our houses and taking advantage of the situation to pass a lot of harmful laws,” said the ‘frontman’, who is a strong defender of sexual liberties and the LGBTQ community.

“We are seeing a wave of right-wing worldwide that, for me, is the last flutter of the fundamentalist conservatives, who are going to test us so that we get stronger and defend our right to exist with greater commitment, because the setback now it is unthinkable ”, he remarked.

A new adventure

The launch of “Goodbye Hello” is being brought forward to the public with the presentation of singles that began to see the light two weeks ago. The first of them, “The storm ”, is an unusually peaceful cut in which the guitars do not appear; but seven days later, “So many years” emerged, owner of a much more electro pop vibe in which rock starts are not lacking.

This Friday “Las Jewels” will be released, full of more electro, and finally, on the day of the album’s release it will also serve for the unveiling of “Si tú te vas”, an epic and marvelous piece with references to astral travel .

“The idea was to remind people of the range of possibilities that exist within Circo, and that it was precisely the origin of our name, because it gave us the opportunity to explore different emotions and sensations through music,” recalled ‘Fofé’. .

Circo is a band that does not openly resort to local folklore and that responds in essence to Anglo-Saxon references filtered through Latin American bands such as Caifanes (whose reference is particularly noticeable in “Lost in the forest”, another song from “Goodbye Hello”) and Soda Stereo, but that does not leave aside its cultural origins.

“We really like Caifanes and Soda Stereo, which were marked in turn by [los grupos británicos] The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen and Depeche Mode, because we have also been inspired by post punk and new wave, “said the singer. “But it is inevitable to have references to our dramatic Latin roots, as happens in my way of singing, because my idols on that side are Camilo Sesto, Sandro de América, Jeanette, Rocío Jurado, José José and the bolero musicians.”

Also, if you listen to the [nuevo] theme ‘Where nobody knows us’, you will find some percussions that refer to the Puerto Rican bomba, which is extremely traditional, although it arrives this time with many guitars on it, ”he described.

And of course, there is something that, fortunately, has not been diminished. ‘Fofé’ has a very high vocal register that he has managed to maintain despite the passage of time, which he attributes to the care he has taken with his throat.

“I am still very partying, but now I try to sleep 8 hours, I drink a lot of water and I don’t smoke cigarettes; only “speck” because that has to do with the spiritual stories that come from the herbs that the Earth gives us, “he concluded, using that laughing tone that frequently accompanies his words.