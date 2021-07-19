Circuit test of the Abarth 695 Esseesse 1.4 T-Jet 180 CV

A couple of weeks ago Abarth showed the first images and data of a new limited edition, the Abarth 695 Esseesse. It is a special variant that brings even more sportiness to the sport utility, offering that special point of being limited to 1,390 (695 x 2) units for everyone.

A few days after the scorpion mark made it official, our phone rang with the offer to try this new Abarth 695 Esseesse Collector’s Edition on the Balocco track, FCA development center (now Stellantis). Logically, we could not resist. So, here we start with the proof of the new 695 Esseesse.

Abarth 695 Esseesse: limited edition of 1,390 units

The exterior of the Abarth 695 Esseesse differs from any other version by three main details. First, only available in two colors The main ones, which are the “Scorpion Black” and the “Campovolo Gray”, and exclusively in saloon bodywork. Another detail that we can look at is its double hump hood, which is specific and made of aluminum to lighten this piece by 25%.

But the real point that will make this differentiation easy for us is its rear wing. This 695 Esseesse has a roof spoiler adjustable in a dozen positions, passing 0 to 60 degree tilt. The Italian firm calls it “Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile”, and it can generate up to 42 kilos of cargo aerodynamics on the rear axle at 200 km / h.

Altogether, with all the improvements, it is 10 kilos lighter than an Abarth 595 Competizione.

To all of the above, we must add that we have 17-inch wheels in white with the wheel center in red, Red 4-piston Brembo brake calipers, lightweight titanium exhaust by Akrapovic brand and brand and model-specific logos on the wings and tailgate.

Alcantara, carbon fiber and sportiness for the interior

The cabin also features specific details, such as the sports steering wheel with upper center line, upholstered in Alcantara and inserts in simile carbon fiber. Similarly, the main panel of the dashboard is lined with hand-sewn Alcantara and laser-cut 695 Esseesse lettering on the passenger side. For its part, the gear knob is finished in carbon fiber effect.

The seats are signed by the specialist Sabelt, with a very sporty appearance and 695 Esseesse inscriptions in the headrest area, as well as “one of 695” in the cervical area. All this with red stitching, a tone also used for seat belts that look good on you.

There will be 695 units in each body tonality, which in turn are combined with a specific interior trim for each color.

As in all Abarth 500, 595 and 695, the driving position is very peculiar and quite improvable. In this case, the steering wheel does not have a depth adjustment and the sports seats do not adjust in height either, going in a somewhat high and unusual position. It is hard to feel comfortable, because the pedals are too close and the steering wheel a bit far. Without a doubt, it is probably the worst point of this Abarth 695 Esseesse.

TOP components in its technical section and 180 hp

The Abarth 695 Esseesse is presented as the fastest in the Scorpion range. Under the hood the 1.4 T-Jet 180 hp, with 250 Nm from 3,000 rpm. This version is capable of playing the 225 km / h speed (with the aileron set to 0 degrees) and do the 0 to 100 km / h in 6.7 seconds. As reported by the Scorpion company, it can cover the quarter mile in 15.1 seconds, being one second faster than the 595 Competizione.

The gearbox is 5-speed manual, but optionally a robotic sequential transmission with paddles and also 5 speeds is offered. It’s not a very efficient gear, so we highly recommend the manual transmission.

In addition to the previously mentioned Brembo brakes, the new Esseesse features the Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles, which partially adjust their hardness depending on the asphalt conditions without the need for electronics. Optionally it can also equip mechanical limited-slip differential, for an extra 2,000 euros.

At the wheel on the Balocco circuit, with the spoiler at 60 degrees

We put on the helmet, adjust the controls to be moderately comfortable and wait for the traffic light to turn green to squeeze out all we can from the performance of this utility pump. Yes, we are in the track “Alfa Track” by Balocco Proving Ground, which has a distance of 5.75 kilometers with fairly fast areas and others much narrower and mousetraps. Guaranteed fun!

This Abarth 695 Esseesse proves from the first meters to be a machine to get smiles. Although it is hard to believe, you quickly forget about its poor driving posture, as the capabilities of this model and the pace it is capable of assuming are worthy of praise. What’s more, the turbo sound of the 180 hp 1.4 T-Jet emanating from the two Akrapovic tails gets you fully into driving.

With asphalt as well-preserved as this track, the 695 Esseesse is noble even at speeds that would be considered a criminal offense on public roads. It remains stable as long as we do things well, although it is no less true that the rear tends to get nervous in the most demanding braking, especially if the steering wheel is turned a bit.

Of course, those movements would be somewhat more noticeable if we did not have the very marked rear wing adjusted to 60 degrees.

Those hints are totally logical in such a light and low-wheelbase car, but as I say, they are hints, not showing extreme movements that really shrink your chest. Swipe just enough, so we can too use it to our advantage to better put the car in the curve.

That makes it special and fun, as it is a car that can also be turned with the pedals.

Good in fast areas, but even more fun in twisty areas

Probably the best place to have fun with the Esseesse is in the more twisty sections of this Italian layout. As I say, it allows you to play with the pedals to position the rear as you like, being very agile of reactions and obedient from the front end to the entrance of the turns. It also changes direction very quickly and with sufficient traction thanks to the limited-slip differential.

At the exit of the slow and medium curves it forces us to be concentrated. And is that the 180 hp and 250 Nm hit hard when the Garret turbo blows almost 2 bars of pressure. This translates into parasitic movements that reach the wheel, so you have to hold it tight and aim well at the exit of the turn, since it tends to close inwards, which is known as torque steer. And, as you can see, the Abarth 695 Esseesse makes us work, something that every passionate must appreciate.

Of course, during these three laps (two of them running practically to the maximum of our possibilities) the brakes have held up well and have shown no signs of fatigue. In addition, the set of four-cylinder calipers and the 305 mm discs on the front end, together with the Michelin Pilot Sport They allow the car to stop in a few meters.

Bottom line: What do I like and what would it improve on the Abarth 695 Esseesse?

There are many positive points of this new version. The first thing is that, at a time when combustion sports cars are doomed to death, Abarth offers us this toy for adults. Logically, its price and versatility ratio is not good, but in terms of fun it is unbeatable.

In addition, all this without going to extreme power figures, adjusting the ratio between weight and power to the maximum at 5.9 kg per horse. In second place, all components of the dynamic part are of high quality, which is always synonymous with good guarantees in extreme use.

On the other hand, and beyond the benefits, it is a car that makes you work, that makes you get involved in driving and who lets himself be guided by the pedals. And to top it off, that sound so rare in a production car.

On the other hand, the driving position can be greatly improved, something we have been citing since we tested the first Abarth 500 more than a decade ago. The pedals could also be better positioned to do the toe-heel, being able to add as a third “but” that it is not a comfortable car due to its hardness of suspensions when using it in routine routes (such as going to work or going on a trip).

Anyway, Abarth is a brand for purists who are not exactly looking for comfort, but high doses of fun at a reasonable price. And it is that it will probably not be the fastest car in front of the stopwatch, but it is difficult to find rivals that make you get so involved in driving and play this game of drawing curves for a demolition price.

Prices Abarth 595 and 695 Esseesse

You can currently buy an access Abarth 595 (with 145 hp) from 16,324 euros with promotions. Meanwhile, this Abarth 695 Esseesse part of the 29,464 euros with promotions, although its official rate without them is 37,450. Of course, for the almost mandatory limited-slip differential, you have to pay 2,000 euros extra. In any case, I recommend that you access the brand’s configurator and prepare your car to taste.

