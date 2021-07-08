Circle prepares its listing with a valuation of $ 4.5 billion

Circle has announced that it will continue to trade Coinbase publicly through a definitive business combination agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp.

Circle, the financial technology firm and payments infrastructure company announced that it plans to go public in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Circle to become the second crypto company to go public

The company will enter into a “definitive business combination agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp (Concord),” according to the announcement. Concord is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The agreement between the two companies will see the formation of a new Irish holding company, which will essentially acquire both companies.

The new company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRCL.” At the moment, the transaction values ​​Circle at an enterprise value of $ 4.5 billion.

CEOs endorse an exciting partnership

Speaking on the latest news, Concord President and Atlas Merchant Capital CEO, Bob Diamond called Circle a true pioneer of trusted digital currencies. He also stated that Circle is a fundamental part of the global financial system:

“The firm has earned its exceptionally strong reputation by building highly innovative blockchain-enabled products and services within the regulatory perimeter. Circle’s world-class leadership team, track record of delivery and extraordinary ambition help position the company as one of the most exciting companies in the transformation of finance. “

usdc

For his part, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire expressed his excitement for the opportunity to partner and go public.

He also reiterated the company’s mission to transform the global economic system by launching digital currencies and the open internet:

“We have made great strides toward realizing this vision, and through this strategic transaction and final public debut, we are taking an even bigger step forward. with the capital and relationships necessary to build a global Internet financial services company that can help businesses around the world connect in a more open, inclusive and efficient global economic system. We are delighted to partner with Concord’s investment and executive team, drawing on their decades of operating experience in growing financial services companies around the world. ”

The move is backed by $ 415 million in capital commitments from institutional investors such as Marshall Wace and Ark Investment Management. An additional $ 276 million in cash will be added to the deal in Concord’s trust account.