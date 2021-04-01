Cirbonero’s win 4-0 against Baztan

04/01/2021 at 5:42 PM CEST

The Cirbonero beat 4-0 at Baztan this Thursday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Cirbonero came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 0-4 against the CD Fontellas. Regarding the visiting team, the Baztan reaped a tie to one against the Lourdes, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the score, the locals were placed in second place after the dispute of the duel, while the visitors remained in eighth position at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for the cirbon team, who gave the starting gun in the San Juan with a goal from Maeztu in the 7th minute. After a new move, the local team increased the score, which increased the score thanks to a goal from Celihueta moments before the final whistle, at 43, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 score.

In the second period came the goal for him Cirbonero, which put more land in between through as much of Maeztu, thus completing a double at 60 minutes. The local team scored again, which distanced itself establishing the 4-0 with a goal from Samuel Pope shortly before the end, specifically in 85, ending the established time with a final result of 4-0.

Both sets sold out their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Kubala, Navarrese, Marin, Samuel Pope and Rodriguez and were replaced Ruben, Dominguez, Brown, Mario Leon and Maeztu. On the other hand, the visitors gave entrance to Martinez, Lewis, Aguirre, Elorza and Goñi, which replaced Iturriria, Mikel, Ibai, Merino and Axel.

The referee gave a yellow card to Samuel Pope and Navarrese by the local team already Goñi, Azpiroz and Goñi by the Elizondés team.

The Cirbonero occupied second place in the qualifying table with 32 points, in access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this match corresponding to the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Baztan it was placed in eighth position with 20 points, occupying a place of access to the Permanence Phase in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetCirbonero:Jordán, Ruben (Kubala, min.46), Javi Álvarez, Arriazu, Celihueta, Moreno (Marin, min.66), Maeztu (Rodriguez, min.78), Álex Cacho, Mario León (Samuel Pope, min.78), Dominguez (Navarro, min.50) and ErvitiBaztan:Mikel (Luis, min.60), Ibai (Aguirre, min.60), Goñi, Iturriria (Martínez, min.25), Julen, Alvaro, Axel (Goñi, min.71), Azpiroz, Astiz, Merino (Elorza, min.60) and AguerreaStadium:San JuanGoals:Maeztu (1-0, min. 7), Celihueta (2-0, min. 43), Maeztu (3-0, min. 60) and Samuel Pope (4-0, min. 85)