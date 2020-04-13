As indicated by the model, since she separated from Matías Defederico the bond with his father was broken. “We didn’t talk because he stole money from me. I asked her when she was having a bad financial time, when I separated and had problems with the girls’ father … “, she explained and specified that the problem happened after the sale of an apartment and that her father did not give her what that corresponded to him.

“My mom gives me my money back and thanks to that I covered a lot of debts. My dad said to my face: “I am not going to return it to you.” Why? ‘You will have to wait, I will return it to you whenever I want’. A month later an apartment was bought. That’s the attitude that screwed me up. I do not forgive him. I don’t want to see it even in figurines. For me it doesn’t exist ”Cinthia assured.

Then she maintained that in the midst of the family intern, last year her father became ill and it was she, along with her mother, who accompanied him. “Despite everything he did to us, we were the only ones who took care of him”he reflected.

In addition, he said that in December of last year his father was kicked out of the building where he worked as a manager and they started a criminal case against him and his girlfriend “Because they stole the laundry clothes”. “One day an owner saw her with a sweater on. Must be kleptomaniacBecause he works at the school where I did high school and he stole a teacher’s credit card and made a purchase. ”

He also revealed that his father’s wife “tortured” her with messages during the early hours in which he threatened to go out and speak in the media. “My mother is angry that my father does not return the money and angry that we were the only two dummies who held the bag when he could not move. Do we take care of it and do I have to smoke this? That he is going to work the bride’s squirt“He continued and insisted that the woman” wants to appear. “

“Fame transforms people. He (because of his father) wants to fit a son, my old man does not want to, and every time they fight he threatens me. They don’t know what they live on. I have zero information. I know they got back together … The one who threatens me is her, but he allows it“the dancer continued.

“The things from my dad’s house when they cut it are in my storage. In passing I tell you that they will be donated. I am going to do an act of good ”, finished Cinthia Fernández and concluded by assuring that she speaks to him“ sporadically ”and only on issues related to his health.