Cink leads the RBC Heritage and Sergio García does not make the cut

The American Stewart cink took this Friday the leadership of the tournament RBC Heritage, on Hilton Head Island (South Carolina), by fulfilling the second round with 63 strokes (-8) that leaves him with a balance of 126 (-16) and 5 ahead of the Canadian Corey conners (131, -11). All after a second day in which Sergio garcia failed to make the cut.

The Argentine rose to third place Emiliano Grillo, which together with Conners and English Matt fitzpatrick stood out with an identical record: (64, -7). Grillo accumulates 132 hits (-10).

The cross of the day has been lived by Sergio García, who has not managed to pass the cut. The Spaniard, who had won three shots to the field the previous day, lived a nightmare lap with three double-bogeys that drove him to leave four strokes above par on the field, since his two birdies were in the background.

Stewart cinkThe 47-year-old, who holds seven PGA Tour titles, including the 2000 and 2004 editions of this tournament, produced an eagle on par 5 of hole 2 and six birdies.

Corey conners, the second, added eight birdies to par on hole 14 when he committed a triple bogey and although he recovered in the next, with the ninth birdie of the day, he lost a great opportunity to get closer to Cink.

Cricket he closed the day with two consecutive birdies on holes 17 and 18 and thus gained 14 places in the standings.

The australian Cameron smith, who started the day as leader, dropped three positions, to fourth place (133, -9), which he shares with the South Korean Sungjae Im and the american Billy horschel, after delivering 71 card (pair).

The Mexican Ancer he totaled 66 strokes (-5), rallied 24 positions and with a total of 135 (-7) settled in eleventh place, which he shares with four rivals.

The Colombian Villegas he recovered 16 positions at the end of the journey with 68 hits (-3). With his accumulated 137 (5) he floats in the nineteenth place along with 11 other players.

1. Stewart Cink (USA) 126 (63-63)

2. Corey Conners (CAN) 131 (67-64)

3. Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 132 (68-64)

4. Cameron Smith (AUS) 133 (62-71)

4. Collin Morikawa (USA) 133 (65-68)

4. Im Sung-jae (KOR) 133 (68-65)

4. Billy Horschel (USA) 133 (66-67)

8. Wesley Bryan (USA) 134 (68-66)

8. Tom Hoge (USA) 134 (67-67)

8. Harold Varner (USA) 134 (66-68)

…

Outside the cut

Sergio Garcia (ESP) 143 (68-75)