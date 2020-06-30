LONDON, Jun 30 (.) – Cineworld delayed the reopening of its theaters in the United States and Britain on Tuesday until the end of July, citing changes to the release dates of some of the biggest movies of the boreal summer.

The UK-based company hoped to reopen theaters, which include Regal Cinemas in the United States, on July 10, but a number of major markets such as Los Angeles and New York have not yet given the go-ahead.

Hollywood studios have also delayed the release of new movies, such as « Mulan » and « Tenet, » which are slated for August.

Cineworld is the second largest cinema chain in the world after AMC Entertainment. AMC also postponed its US reopening date for two weeks to July 30.

The crisis has forced cinemas around the world to close their doors after governments imposed confinements to prevent the spread of the disease.

Although the cinemas are preparing to receive spectators again, the experience will be different since they must comply with the rules of social distancing.

Cineworld expects its cinemas to have half the capacity occupied when the doors reopen.

The company, which owns 7,178 of the 9,500 displays in the United States, generated more than two-thirds of its total revenue from the region last year.

British arm of AMC Odeon Cinemas and premium cinema group Everyman Media said they plan to reopen from July 4 as Britain eases the restrictions further.

Odeon said it will have prepackaged food and drinks and empty seats among attendees when it reopens. (Report by Paul Sandle and Muvija M; Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)