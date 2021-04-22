Cinépolis will show the Lord of the Rings trilogy until May

The trilogy of The Lord of the rings It is one of the masterpieces of the seventh art and there is nothing that haters can do about it. This 2021 marks the 20th of the launch of the first part, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% and Cinépolis celebrates it in style with a rerun in numerous Mexican theaters. At the beginning of March, the company announced that it would return the adventure in Middle-earth to its screens, but this afternoon the good news was confirmed that the films will remain in the room for several days for the enjoyment of the most loyal fans.

The Lord of the rings It was shot from 1999 to 2000 by Peter Jackson, a long and complicated recording process but which ultimately gave many satisfactions to those involved. The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, for example, took all eleven Oscars of the eleven nominations in which they participated during the 2004 delivery, an achievement that only the largest Hollywood productions have achieved. Time has passed but fans do not forget the greatness of that story, that is why Cinépolis brought them back to celebrate with the public.

Through social networks, the journalist Diana Su reveals that Cinépolis will keep the trilogy of The Lord of the rings In theaters until May 5, so that fans who did not have the opportunity to see it in theaters in the past days do so, or so that potential fans can join in the euphoria. The Cinépolis Ayuda account confirmed the news by responding to the thanks of some fans in the comment box of the publication of Diana; It is time to buy those tickets, we do not know until when the cinemas will host again The Lord of the rings.

What do you think !? Some very good news just reached me from Middle-earth. The # ElSeñorDeLosAnillos trilogy returns to IMAX @Cinepolis for one more week, from April 29 to May 5. If they did not have the opportunity to go -or they want to repeat- it is their moment 🌋💯😍 pic.twitter.com/sgC25Archr – Diana Su (@_DianaSu) April 22, 2021

Cinépolis began screening the trilogy in 4k on April 8, with one movie per day and giving commemorative tickets to attendees. It seems that the strategy has worked quite well and, even after two decades, the rooms have been filled again to witness the incredible journey from the tranquility of the Shire to the flat lands of Mordor, the land of shadows. Few are not fascinated by the exhibition shown by Peter jackson, a unique vision that has not been replicated by any other film or series linked to the genre of high fantasy.

But the adaptations of Middle-earth are not over. A series on events from previous millennia in Middle-earth, including the island of Númeror, is coming to Prime Video very soon. The details around the production are really scarce, but at least we know that it will be the most expensive television series in history, leaving Game of Thrones far behind – 59%, and it is that Amazon intends to throw the house out the window with this effort, because he not only wants to pay tribute to the work of JRR Tolkien, he also wants his product to be as great as the movies of Jackson. Will you be able to do it?

The Amazon series has no release date yet.

