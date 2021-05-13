Cinépolis will re-premiere Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in IMAX, 4DX and dubbed into Spanish – Tomatazos

Japanese animated movies don’t usually make the season’s top grossing lists, but Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train – 100% is a surprising exception. Haruo Sotozaki’s delivery has raised enough millions globally to be declared the most successful anime film of all time, even beating out some old favorites like Your Name – 98% or Spirited Away – 97%. But the good news keeps coming. A new report maintains that Tren Infinito will arrive at Cinepolis theaters in IMAX and 4DX formats.

Long gone are the times when anime was a condemned and difficult to enjoy form of entertainment in Latin America. The Internet and social media have facilitated its popularity and distribution, allowing it to reach countless people around the world and accumulating huge fan bases who will do anything to know all the details of their favorite characters. Demon slayer It has become one of those franchises that leave no one indifferent and become absolute global phenomena; the success of the film makes it very clear to us.

According to the social networks of Cinépolis, the most important chain in Mexico that always brings the best events for fans, Demon Slayer: Infinity Train It will return to theaters, but this time in IMAX and 4DX, in addition, in some cases it can be completely dubbed into Spanish. This incredible effort also comes from Konnichiwa Fest, an event committed to bringing the best of Japanese animation to Mexico and the rest of Latin America. Some popular actors involved in dubbing include Ivan Bastidas, Annie Rojas, Jose Luis Piedra, Uraz Huerta and Irwin Dayaán, great Mexican talents who for years have dedicated themselves to voice acting.

Stop everything! #DemonSlayer #MugenTrain returns to theaters Stronger! Dubbed into Spanish and in IMAX and 4DX rooms 😍Prepare to relive the brutal Rengoku vs Akaza fight to the fullest! 😱 Attentive to the presale. 😉 pic.twitter.com/in8V5Vw0xs – cinépolis (@Cinepolis) May 12, 2021

Demon slayer, originally known as Kimetsu no yaiba, began to be published as a manga in Shonen Jump magazine since 2016 and by 2018 it had already achieved the animated adaptation, becoming a great success of the Tokyo MX network and others. So far, 26 chapters of the anime have been aired, making it an easy product to watch, one that does not involve the investment of endless hours with hundreds of chapters and seasons that are often loaded with filler episode and other resources that simply not worth it.

Infinity Train returns to the star role young Tanjiro Kamado, who along with Inosuke, the boy who was raised by wild boars and who wears a head of the same animal, and Zenitsu, the boy who keeps an immense power inside and who He only shows while he sleeps, he boards the Infinity Train on a new journey with Kyojuro Rengoku, better known as the Pillar of Flame, to face a terrible demon that is only looking to destroy them.

According to Box Office Mojo, Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train has raised US $ 432 million worldwide. Not content with being Japan’s most successful anime film, fans around the world have also contributed to the staggering earnings and given it a place of honor in Japanese animation history. The reviews of the film are absolutely positive and point out it as a satisfactory experience in every way, in addition, it seems to be a product worthy of the most demanding fans. Even if Koyoharu Gotōge prefers to keep a low profile regarding the insanity it represents Demon slayer, it is clear that she has become one of the most influential mangakas of recent years.

The new presale of The Infinite Train starts soon and opens on May 30.

