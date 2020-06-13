Cinépolis has begun the reopening of some of its rooms in the country and through its reservation service it is shown how the rooms will operate.

The cinema chains were the most affected by the contingency of COVID-19, which forced the closure of points of sale.

Consumption in physical points of sale is being rethought.

The new normal is the economic period that is being lived, in which companies have been adapting to the reactivation of their businesses, but at the risk of contagion of COVID-19, a pathogen that has caused serious havoc in the country.

Among these measures, the reopening of physical points of sale has posed a series of challenges, such as limiting the capacity of consumers in these places, known for the large number of them who attended these establishments.

Faced with this scenario, an element that we cannot miss is the measures being carried out by companies such as those for the exhibition of films.

This will be the movie theaters after reopening

The cinema chains have begun with the reopening of their theaters and in order to maintain the operation, containing the risk of contagion of COVID-19, media such as El Financiero have reported on how the accommodation inside the Cinépolis movie theaters will look .

The media reports that movie theaters in the states of Aguascalientes, Quintana Roo and Michoacán have begun to operate in the country, so to make reservations for seats inside the rooms, Cinépolis has implemented a sanitary protocol in which the distribution of their seats marks a distance of at least one and a half meters.

As part of this measure, the seats in the rows facing the corridor, for example, the seat in row A cannot be occupied, the one in row S can be occupied and the one in row C cannot be occupied. use.

In row A, for every two seats together that can be occupied, there are three seats away from the next pair of seats that can be used. While in the last seats, which are generally the most demanded in a theater, for every three seats that can be occupied, there are two seats away from the next group of seats to be occupied.

Reconversion

The reconversion has been a hotly debated topic of how companies have had to leave their traditional businesses, to migrate to categories in which with new products they have adapted to consumer demand, to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are facing a large number of effects that the pandemic has had on the economy and social activity, so it is relevant to understand what is happening in this scenario and what actions help to better understand the value of a brand, especially in a moment of great relevance such as the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently being experienced.

Brands before the new normality

The new normality is the period that we are living in adapting to the contingency of COVID-19, where commercial activity is being reactivated, but above all it is increasingly betting on activities that are fundamental, such as communication with the consumer.

From this communication or a reconversion of the business to products and services, brands are even generating culture in this scenario and what is relevant to this work is the ability that these brands have found to be relevant to consumers.

