It is no secret to anyone that one of the industries hardest hit by the health crisis was entertainment, and Cinépolis has just revealed what this pandemic meant for their business in lost tickets.

As revealed from El Universal, the renowned chain of cinemas would have lost about 83.5 million tickets in and out of the Mexican market, which will not be recovered.

Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of the Cinépolis chain, stated that “in March, April and May we lost 50.2 million viewersThat is, they are the tickets that we would have sold only in Mexico, and 33.2 million abroad. Our loss is 83.5 million tickets, that you cannot recover ”.

Losses in millions

From time to time, after this brand and others in the field, it had to close its complexes on March 25 in response to the start of the Sana Distancia event, it is estimated that monthly losses at the box office amounted to 1,500 million of pesos, considering that on average, each month, the chain sold just over 20 million tickets with an average ticket of 50 pesos, according to estimates by the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine).

Considering this average per ticket and the number of lost tickets reported by Cinépolis, it is possible to calculate that the brand stopped receiving close to 4 thousand 175 million pesos.

In recent weeks, the brand released the security protocol on which it will reopen its facilities, highlighting the cleaning and protection measures that will be part of its « new normal » once its operations are reactivated.

In an interview for the aforementioned medium, the director general of Cinepolis, stated that it is important to revive economic activities, as long as the safety regulations dictated by the health authorities are respected.

In defending this position, he made a peculiar wink to what was defended by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, president of Grupo Salinas, who in recent months assured that stopping the economy was not the option in the face of the health crisis, since people « would starve » .

« As several businessmen point out, it is necessary to go out and reactivate because, if not, as someone says, ‘we do not die of coronavirus anyway, but we do starve.’ »

What’s coming

The manager acknowledged that this situation is leading brands to « a limit of financial unsustainability », so « if we cannot reopen in some entities in the coming weeks, we will make layoffs. »

The situation that Cinépolis now lives and exposes will undoubtedly be replicated for other players in the sector, so the figures provided by this chain can give us an idea of ​​the losses that will be achieved in this industry within the country.

According to data from the National Chamber of the Film Industry in its final report for 2019, there are 7 thousand 616 cinemas, of which 3 thousand 988 belong to Cinépolis, 3,055 to Cinemex, 62 are owned by Citicinemas, 80 are signed by Cinebox; 14 for Cinemagic and 417 are from other competitors.

Inside these rooms a millionaire business is moving that now, and on the eve of reactivating its activities, has been detained for two months.

According to the data provided by the aforementioned source, Mexico ranked last year as the fourth market with the highest number of tickets sold, reaching 352 million tickets a year, which allowed it to rank ninth with the highest box office reaching $ 996 million.

If we talk about attendance, we have that Mexico is in the tenth position among the markets with the highest attendance, reporting a total of 2.8 tickets sold per inhabitant per year.

Given the closings of the projection rooms derived from the health contingency associated with COVID-19, the ability of this industry to generate income and maintain jobs has been especially reduced.

In recent weeks, Canacine has warned that close to 50 thousand direct jobs and 15 thousand indirect they would be in danger.

