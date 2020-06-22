Cinemex assured that, until now, it has been able to keep its 15,000 employees with pay.

However, he fears that after three months of paralysis, he cannot endure much longer without an income stream.

In a survey by the same company, 35 percent of its audience will be ready to return to theaters in a few weeks

The global film industry was one of the most sore out of the pandemic. As it is a relatively traditional sector, there were really few companies that took the step towards digital premieres. If we add to this the social distancing measures, the result was several months of practically total paralysis for the rooms. This also applies to Mexico, where the giants Cinemex and Cinépolis went through similar hells.

Just a few days ago, Cinépolis revealed how hard the pandemic hit was on its business, valued at 83.5 million tickets. Or what is the same, four thousand 175 million pesos (mp). And according to El Universal, its rival Cinemex has just revealed a devastating impact, but less harsh. The red rooms « only » stopped receiving 35 million entries. That is, the equivalent of 1,750 mp in the course of the last few months.

In an interview with Universal, Francisco Eguren, director of Programming and Commercial of Cinemex, said that he said that this figure was « super important hole » for the company. Not only that, but it gave a couple of very negative prospects in the event of not returning to operations as soon as possible. For your company to continue operating, they must open 100 percent of their complexes by July. If measures are prolonged, the closure of rooms and layoffs would be crucial.

A complex moment for Cinemex

Several companies in Mexico have tried to convince the federal or local government to speed up the process of reopening the economy. For example, Toyota for weeks has been said to be ready to resume the operation of its factories in the country. For its part, rival Volkswagen got into a conflict with the Puebla authorities, who have not yet let it return to its plants. And like Cinemex, in the capital many businesses were closed by the red light.

Unfortunately, the fears and concerns of the movie theater chain are understandable. Even though the industry is on hold, Cinemex has yet to pay multiple bills, including wages and expenses for its physical facilities. At the same time, contrary to other brands, there is no way that your business model can be transferred in the same way to the digital format. So her only chance is to cross her fingers and ask the government to let her operate as soon as possible.

Cinemex’s problems echo the situation of countless businesses and people in the country. Unlike other nations, Mexico has had very limited support for economic units, with the exceptions of some small businesses. Of course, the objective of the Ministry of Health’s traffic light system is to gradually reopen the economy. But with an active and escalating pandemic, the time is ripe for radical decision-making.

Companies to which the reopening is not helping them

Unfortunately for Cinemex, their problems would not end when they reopened their movie theaters. And it is that many companies have seen that, even in the new normal, they must make difficult economic decisions. For example, a few hours ago Nokia said it was going to have to fire a third of its staff in France. HSBC is resuming its plan to fire 35,000 employees. And Renault got rid of 15 thousand collaborators weeks ago.

For the Cinemex sector, it would be even more complex to return to the new normal, no matter how hard they prepare. According to The Hindu, there will be no choice but to adopt a digital business model, surrendering to the popularity of streaming. The Washington Post, for their part, believe they will grow again quickly because they provide a mental escape for the public. And DW notes that new monetization models have grown rapidly in popularity.

