Cinemex closes all its complexes due to the coronavirus | Reform

The coronavirus affects more and more countries, its spread is growing and businesses are affected like Cinemex, which recently made the decision to close all complexes to prevent further spreading.

Grupo Cinemex reported through its social networks that due to the coronavirus pandemic will temporarily close each of its complexes.

The situation of the Covid-19 forces us to pause this film and to think about the well-being of all those who make possible and enjoy with us the Magic of Cinema and the best entertainment experience, “he wrote in the statement.

This took everyone by surprise, as the problem is getting bigger and closing indicates something bigger and more worrying.

To our guests who have tickets for functions that have not been carried out, we ask them to contact us through the mail: buzon@cinemex.net, where our staff will give them the corresponding solution, “he added.

Good for @Cinemex. Announces the closure of all its rooms nationwide and the donation of all its perishable products to the Food Bank of Mexico

– Maricarmen Cortés (@mcmaricarmen)

March 25, 2020

In addition, it reported that through the Grupo México Foundation, will donate perishable food from all the complexes in the Republic to food Bank from Mexico.

Fortunately, as in the movies, with the help of everyone we can make this story also have a happy ending and to achieve this we need to work as a team, so today #KeepEnCasa and take care of yourself, so that very soon we can continue enjoying together The Magic of Cinema “.

Now that we are in Phase II in Mexico, it is necessary to take more drastic actions, so that Cinépolis too made the same decision, so it could be said that most of the cinemas are closed throughout the country until further notice.

Between the two chains they add more than 6,000 rooms around the whole country that will stop operating, something that will undoubtedly cause them to have many losses.

.