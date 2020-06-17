After almost three months of being closed, the Cinemex theaters are preparing to resume their activities and the firm wants to celebrate this moment by offering free tickets.

In recent days, the well-known cinema chain published a video from its social networks in which it listed the safety and health measures with which it will join this “new normal”.

This is the reactivation protocol

According to the video published by the firm, the chain has implemented a program, which under the name Espacio Seguro, is a prevention, sanitation and hygiene protocol with which the brand wants to demonstrate its commitment to the safety of its employees and visitors.

This initiative contemplates various measures, among which the following stand out:

Employees upon arrival at their workplaces must sanitize their footwear, answer a symptom identification filter and check their temperature.

They will use mandatory face masks and masks.

Food contact personnel will wear gloves and the uniform will be worn exclusively in the complex facilities.

Attendees must also sanitize their footwear and respect the healthy distance measures that will be marked on the floor of the lockers, bathrooms and candy stores, in addition to cleaning their hands with antibacterial gel that will be available in various places in the complexes.

Inside the rooms, which will be limited in their capacity, the places will be assigned to keep 1.5 meters of distance between each person.

All rooms will be constantly disinfected in depth.

The exit of each room will be done in rows after each function.

From time to time, Cinemex recommends using the signature application as well as its website to purchase tickets, in order to avoid queues and the use of cash.

Free tickets for health personnel

In addition to these measures, Cinemex has announced that it will offer free tickets to medical personnel from June 15 to July 15.

This news came from the voice of Ricardo Larrea Director of Operations and Real Estate Development of Cinemex, who as indicated by Forbes, stressed that « at Cinemex, our priority has always been our guests and the staff that works with us, and today more than ever We are committed to taking care of them and making them feel safe within all Cinemex complexes throughout Mexico. ”

To access this benefit, medical personnel must present their current credential from any health institution at the ticket offices of the Traditional, Premium or Platinum firm complexes around the Mexican Republic so that they can enjoy the function of their preference.

Brands recognize the health sector

With this measure, Cinemex joins other brands that have opted to recognize from their trenches the medical personnel that are currently fighting the battle against COVID-19.

In late April, for example, Sam’s Club, a Walmart-owned firm, announced that it would open its doors to personnel considered essential in the fight against the pandemic so that they would make purchases without the need to have a current membership.

In a press release sent by the company, Claudia de la Vega, Director of Corporate Affairs at Walmart de México y Centroamérica, assured that with this measure “we want to recognize the effort and work of people who are on the front line fighting for well-being of the population. This initiative is part of the various actions that Walmart de México y Centroamérica is carrying out to support Mexican families and communities in the face of this emergency situation. ”

The measure taken by Cinemex is especially interesting if we consider that in Mexico movie theaters remain as a benchmark in terms of entertainment even when the trend around streaming platforms is on the rise.

According to data from the National Chamber of the Film Industry in its final report for 2019, there are 7,616 movie theaters in the country, of which 3,988 belong to Cinépolis, 3,055 to Cinemex, 62 are owned by Citicinemas, 80 are signed by Cinebox; 14 for Cinemagic and 417 are from other competitors.

According to the data provided by the aforementioned source, Mexico ranked last year as the fourth market with the highest number of tickets sold when it reached 352 million tickets a year, which allowed him to place himself in ninth position with the highest box office when he reached $ 996 million.

If we talk about assistance, we have that Mexico is in the tenth position among the markets with the highest attendance, reporting a total of 2.8 tickets sold per inhabitant per year.

