Cinemex announces reopening date throughout the country, Cruella will be its first premiere – Tomatazos

Mexico does not live easy times but in some aspects things are beginning to soften. The pandemic kept theaters closed for a long time but the picture is improving, at least in that sense. Through a new statement, Cinemex informs the public that it will open branches from May 26, which represents excellent news for those who have been deprived of visits to the cinema chain. Much of 2020 was full of disappointments for dark room lovers, luckily 2021 has just gotten a bit kinder.

The message sent by Cinemex to its consumers points out (via Forbes) is a relief not only for those who had attended the functions for a long time, but also for the same company. In the middle of the company, it announced a temporary closure of theaters due to the shortage of premieres, the unpredictable changes in the epidemiological traffic light and the alleged accumulation of debts, a problem that also affected Cinépolis to some extent. But things have taken a different direction in 2021 and we can see it in the blessed reopening. Here is part of the statement sent by Cinemex:

The doors of 153 complexes in the Mexican Republic, complying with and exceeding all safety and health measures so that movie lovers feel safe to relive The Magic of Cinema. Subsequently, the rest of the complexes will be opened as conditions improve in each of the states and municipalities of the republic, in preparation for the summer, the most important season for cinemas.

Many Hollywood studios are already premiering their films in theaters and some have even announced upcoming exclusivity windows for certain deliveries highly anticipated by the public. The above works as enough inspiration for movie chains in Mexico to return to their activities. The reopening of Cinemex will start with the premiere of Cruella

