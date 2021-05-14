Cinemex announces nationwide reopening date, Cruella will be its first premiere

Mexico does not live easy times but in some aspects things are beginning to soften. The pandemic kept theaters closed for a long time but the picture is improving, at least in that sense. Through a new statement, Cinemex informs the public that it will open branches as of May 26, which represents excellent news for those who have been deprived of visits to the cinema chain. Much of 2020 was full of disappointments for dark room lovers, thankfully 2021 has just gotten a little more friendly.

The message sent by Cinemex to its consumers points out (via Forbes) is a relief not only for those who had attended the functions for a long time, but also for the same company. In the middle of the company, it announced a temporary closure of theaters due to the shortage of premieres, the unpredictable changes in the epidemiological traffic light and the alleged accumulation of debts, a problem that also affected Cinépolis to some extent. But things have taken a different direction in 2021 and we can see it in the blessed reopening. Here is part of the statement sent by Cinemex:

The doors of 153 complexes in the Mexican Republic, complying with and exceeding all safety and health measures so that movie lovers feel safe to relive The Magic of Cinema. Subsequently, the rest of the complexes will be opened as conditions improve in each of the states and municipalities of the republic, in preparation for the summer, the most important season for cinemas.

Many Hollywood studios are already premiering their films in theaters and some have even announced upcoming exclusivity windows for certain deliveries highly anticipated by the public. The above works as enough inspiration for the movie chains in Mexico to return to their activities. The reopening of Cinemex will start with the premiere of Cruella, a live-action film of the classic villain Disney with a starring role taken by the vaunted Emma Stone. The national networks will seek to take advantage of the launch of this film that has been awaited by the public for so long. It still takes a somewhat long period of time for cinemas to return to full capacity, but at least we know that things are progressing steadily.

Another of the films that will soon hit theaters is Black Widow, a title that represents the formal beginning of phase 4 of the MCU on the big screen. Marvel Studios had a bad 2020 and will soon make up for it with the arrival of new film adventures. Black widow It is an adventure that takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame; Thanks to the advances released by Marvel Studios we have been able to meet the new characters: in addition to Yelena Belova we will have Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor), who serve as an old family for our protagonist.

Marvel Studios has organized its next big screen releases as follows: Eternals, November 5, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, July 9, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022; Captain Marvel 2, November 11, 2022. As if the above were not enough, through Disney Plus the studio has found a valuable tool to distribute its content without needing the help of other companies; streaming has become essential.

