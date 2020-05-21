The Brazilian Cinematheque, where President Jair Bolsonaro wants to send actress Regina Duarte, had at least 113,000 copies of DVDs damaged in a flood that hit a unit of the institution in February this year.

BBC News Brasil asked via the Access to Information Law the quantity of items damaged by the flood that on February 9 and 10 this year reached a shed of the Cinematheque in Vila Leopoldina, west of São Paulo.

There, there are rooms with part of the institution’s collection, such as copies of feature films and short films from various eras. Cinemateca is responsible for keeping, preserving and disseminating Brazilian audiovisual production.

The Audiovisual Secretariat responded that 113,917 DVDs from Programadora Brasil suffered damage. The collection was created between 2007 and 2013 to disseminate Brazilian cinema in exhibition points outside the commercial circuit, such as schools and movie clubs. At the time, in 2007, it cost R $ 1.2 million to be implemented, with a budget of R $ 1.5 million the following year.

For example, 382 copies of São Paulo, S / A (1965), by Luis Sérgio Person, 270 copies of Terra em Transe (1967), by Glauber Rocha, 198 DVDs containing O Homem do Sputnik (1959) and 250 were damaged copies of Assim era a Atlântida (1975), both by Carlos Manga. 396 copies of Os Goggles of Grandpa were also damaged, a silent film and the oldest Brazilian fiction still preserved, from 1913.

Copies of more recent works have also been damaged: 178 DVDs of Durval Discos (2002), by Anna Muylaert, 50 by Há Fezado Verões (2002), by Jorge Furtado, 98 by Cinema, Aspirinas e Urubus (2005), by Marcelo Gomes, among others.

The secretariat said that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the process of assessing damaged materials was still ongoing, “and more details of the deteriorated materials demand more time and working conditions that do not endanger the health of the professionals involved”.

At the time of the flood, the Audiovisual Secretariat did not disclose which and how many items had been damaged. In the reply now to BBC News Brasil, he informs that the water with sewage from the Pinheiros River reached about “1.08 meters in height in the first shed and rooms, affecting several areas”.

This unit affected by the flood, in Vila Leopoldina, is an annex of the institution. The main headquarters of the Cinematheque is in Vila Clementino, south of São Paulo.

“The investment of public money went to the flood,” says Ricardo Ohtake, director of the Tomie Ohtake Institute who ran the institution from 1992 to 1993, when he was informed about the damage.

“It is a gross loss, we lost copies of 100 thousand films that the public could be watching. A ready-made product, in the box, inside a Cinematheque, without being used for a work of diffusion of Brazilian cinema. It is throwing food away.”

This Wednesday (20/05), Bolsonaro announced the removal of actress Regina Duarte from the command of the Special Secretariat for Culture, and the two communicated together that she would go to the Brazilian Cinematheque.

Questioned via a press office by BBC News Brasil, the Special Secretariat for Culture stated that the materials affected in the floods “did not damage the originals, only copies, causing no damage to the collections”.

Developer Brazil

Programadora Brasil is a catalog that was produced by the Audiovisual Secretariat, Cinemateca and Centro Técnico Audiovisual between 2006 and 2013 to be distributed throughout the country, creating a kind of alternative cinema network.

It consists of a set of 970 titles from all regions of Brazil, organized in 295 DVDs with inserts. Some of these DVDs have even had almost a thousand copies made.

The objective of the project was to spread Brazilian cinema, distributing the DVDs of these films – documentaries, animations, experimental and fictional films – to cultural centers, schools, universities, cinema clubs, spaces managed by city halls, among others.

According to a 2012 Cinemateca report, the project brought together at least half a million viewers in sessions with titles from its catalog. At the end of that year, Programadora Brasil had 1,848 exhibition points in more than 850 municipalities in the country. The project, however, was stopped in 2013.

According to the Audiovisual Secretariat’s response to the BBC News Brasil request via the Access to Information Law, the entire catalog of Programadora Brasil kept at the Vila Leopoldina unit by Cinemateca was compromised in the flood. Despite claiming that 113,000 copies of DVDs were damaged, the numbers in the spreadsheet sent in response to the request actually add up to 120,012 affected DVDs.

Dismount

The damage to the DVDs at the Cinemateca in February this year illustrates the scrapping of the institution to which Regina Duarte will be sent.

The Cinemateca has been dismantled since 2013, when the then Minister of Culture, Marta Suplicy, exonerated Carlos Magalhães, who ran the institution. At the time, an audit paralyzed the transfers to SAC (Sociedade Amigos da Cinemateca), an organization that received transfers from the government under an agreement that provided for joint management.

In the meantime, the Cinemateca spent months without a director, worked in times with a fifth of the original number of employees, had the image and sound laboratory (which does preservation and restoration) stopped, employees without salary and an organized management based on patches .

When there was still a Ministry of Culture, for example, the portfolio resorted to agreements with social organizations linked to other ministries to manage the Cinematheque, such as RNP (National Education and Research Network), which had partnerships with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In the midst of all this, the Cinemateca was the target of a fire in February 2016. According to the institution’s website, the fire destroyed 731 of the 44 thousand titles kept in the Cinemateca.

Then, in 2018, during the term of Sérgio Sá Leitão, Minister of Culture of the Michel Temer government (PMDB), the management of the Cinemateca was completely transferred to Acerp (Educational Communication Association Roquette Pinto, which managed the public broadcaster TVE in Rio de Janeiro), in an act that broke the direct link with the federal government.

In December last year, however, Acerp’s contract with the Ministry of Education was interrupted, leaving the Cinematheque managed by a social organization linked to the government only through an emergency contract.

A petition from May 15 with 10,000 signatures so far, among them former Cinemateca advisors, such as Lygia Fagundes Telles, Ismail Xavier and Carlos Augusto Calil, asks the Cinemateca for help. “Without the care of technicians and conservation conditions, the entire collection will deteriorate irreversibly,” says the document, citing this process that Cinemateca has been going through since 2013.

Signatories also complain about the flood that damaged the Cinematheque’s collection: “The Audiovisual Secretariat has abstained from its responsibilities, has not clarified any losses, nor has it taken measures to protect collections in danger.”

Regina at the Cinematheque

When he announced Regina’s visit to the Cinematheque on Wednesday, Bolsonaro said the institution was next to the actress’ apartment in São Paulo, and that she would be happy there.

“I just won a gift, which is a dream for anyone in communication, audiovisual, cinema, theater … An invitation to make a Cinematheque,” said Regina. “Staying there secreting the government within Culture at the Cinematheque. Can a better gift than that? Thank you, President,” she said, saying that she missed her family in São Paulo.

It is not clear how Regina Duarte’s trip to the Cinemateca will be – whether she will be appointed to a position of trust or whether she will be hired by OS to manage the Cinemateca.

Social organizations are private entities with administrative autonomy that make management agreements with governments, so the OS that manages the Cinemateca would not need to hire Regina, in theory.

“The Special Secretary for Culture will leave the position in the Official Gazette of the Union. At the moment there is no official confirmation of what position she will assume, in the possible visit to Cinematéca (sic)”, replied the Special Secretary for Culture through your press office.

The folder also informed that the public call process that will select an OS to maintain and manage the Cinemateca “is in progress, ending the internal phase for publication soon” and that “actions in this period will be attended, as appropriate, via emergency contracts, without prejudice to the collection, as well as the continuity of work “. The secretariat did not respond about the deadlines for doing so.

The news of Regina Duarte’s visit to the Cinematheque took contractors and former managers of the institution by surprise.

“Without thinking too much, my initial idea is that a management by Regina Duarte at the head of the Cinemateca is not going to be good,” says Ohtake. “I don’t know how it will be with Regina, but if it depends on Bolsonaro, it will be absolutely horrible.”

For filmmaker João Batista de Andrade, who temporarily assumed the portfolio of Culture during the Temer government, Regina “has nothing to do with the Cinematheque”. “She doesn’t understand anything about cinema, what the Cinematheque does, and she doesn’t have the prestige of the government she represents,” he says.

“What are you going to do at the Cinemateca, which is in need of strength? It doesn’t have the slightest strength, even before the government itself. Regina and everyone will be held responsible for the losses of the Cinemateca during this period. For this bankruptcy that the Cinemateca is leading to. “

