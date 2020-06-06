▲ Depending on the color of the traffic light, each room may admit between 30 and 40 percent of its total space.

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 6

The return to the new normal in movie theaters, forums and spaces dedicated to the performing and audiovisual arts will be made with guidelines and recommendations to preserve the health of the attendees as well as the employees and collaborators of those venues.

The federal Secretary of Culture (SC) and the Secretary of Health (Ssa) issued a guide for the return and gradual lack of confidence to attend closed spaces with protection measures.

In the case of cinemas, theaters and show rooms, they will receive, according to the color of the traffic light, between 30 and 45 percent of the total capacity of the venue, which must be sanitized before and after each function

Neither will the public be allowed to queue to enter the rooms, which will force them to circulate more in advance; It is also recommended to buy tickets online or electronically, as well as dispense with hand programs and billboards. The number of people using the toilets is also requested to be controlled.

The Ssa specified that the national exhibitors will be subject to the guide where it is established that the seats in cinemas will be assigned as a chess board; in such a way that between rows and seats there is a healthy distance; that is, one and a half meters between each person.

Payment will also be made electronically, and among the measures it is requested to leave the doors open to avoid contact with handles and doors or, otherwise, to have sanitized towels that help to open or close.

The institutions refer that there should be less personnel carrying out the tasks, avoiding contact between money and food; The latter must be packaged for individual consumption and thus prevent people from coughing, talking about or touching them.

To prioritize public health, we recommend the care protocol for cases that present symptoms; establish inlet filters with temperature measurement and antibacterial gel, without forgetting the use of mouthguards and gloves, depending on the circumstances.

The Ministry of Culture recommends for theaters, forums, auditoriums, cinemas and projection rooms: keep the equipment and spaces, both the stages, dressing rooms and toilets in optimal conditions of maintenance, cleaning and sanitation, as well as patios of seats, lobbies and toilets that serve the public; in addition to spraying periodically.

In the guide Reopening of Cultural Spaces: safe, healthy and supportive return it is stated that, prior to the opening of the spaces, sanitation and maintenance work must be carried out, both on the equipment, theatrical machinery, draperies and black paint on the stages .

Also fumigate and sanitize warehouses, orchestral pits and stages prior to the resumption of activities, and disinfect and clean the rehearsal rooms and spaces before and after each activity.

Among the guidelines, it is proposed that between the artistic and technical bodies, schemes be designed in show rooms to space musicians and members of artistic groups on stages, dressing rooms and access areas. As well as, as far as possible, stagger the hours of stay of each specialty.

Before each third call, in the middle and at the end of each event, the recommendations of the Ministry of Health should be disseminated before the third call and follow the specific protocols on the matter established by the health authorities.

In the case of Audiovisual Production spaces, the editing rooms, audio booths, transmission booths and studios must be sanitized every time the production and shift changes, as well as cleaning and disinfecting work objects such as cell phones, computers, tablets , walkie talkies, scripts, props, props, actor microphones, clothes and others. He sets out to avoid sharing them.