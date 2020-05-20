Mexico City (Ailyn Ríos) – Cinemas will operate to 50% of people and without box office sales. The main cinema chains in the country already have operational and health protocols ready to avoid, with the reopening of their complexes, becoming points of contagion of Covid-19.

Although there is not yet an exact date in which the cinemas can resume operations, the exhibitors have already planned strategies to reactivate their businesses, such as operating with the traditional rooms between 40 and 50 percent of their capacity, betting on the sale of tickets and online candy store and stagger functions to prevent too many people from congregating in these spaces.

Cinemas will operate to 50% of people and without box office sales. | Photo: Reforma

“All the measures are being refined and updated based on the guidelines that the government is drawing and the experience of the cinemas in the countries where the doors have already been reopened,” said Tábata Vilar, general director of the National Chamber of the Film Industry. (Canacine).

The chamber presented these protocols to various Secretariats, including Health, Economy and Labor, as well as to the IMSS.

According to Vilar, the advantage that cinemas have as an entertainment space is that the attendees remain silent and that the stadium-like layout of the rooms encourages social distancing, which would be reinforced by leaving empty seats among the attendees.

“The sitting is going to be a chess type, that is to say, in one row you start with an occupied seat and an empty one and in the next you start the other way around, one empty and one occupied. In this way you guarantee that the distance that is being requested so much exists forward, as to the sides, “explained Vilar.

To prevent large numbers of people from gathering in areas such as box offices and candy stores and reduce cash handling, functions would be staggered and online ticket and food purchases would be promoted.

“In the candy store they have a super careful protocol, with gloves, a mask made of both plastic and cloth, that is what is going to be watched the most, that the part of the food is super cared and sanitized and that the staff is very exclusive among who is collecting and who is dispatching the food, “he said.

It is planned to take the temperature of both staff and clients at the entrance to the complex and intensify hygiene, disinfection and ventilation measures for all facilities.

“There is going to be permanent indoor ventilation, humidity control that is also important, gel dispensers everywhere so that people can have a chance to clean themselves.

It will double, triple and sometimes quadruple the issue of cleanliness, “he said.

