The film industry is still slow in the United States, since the theaters have not opened their doors to enjoy the productions that are planned for this year. The coronavirus continues to affect the world and it is not known for how long it will be able to return to normal. Anyway Cinemark revealed what will be the first premiere of Warner Bros. they are optimistic about the future.

Both Marvel, Disney, the DCEU, and other franchises have delayed all their releases until further notice. Phase 4 of the MCU has failed to start with ‘Black Widow’ since its release changed until November 6, while ‘Wonder Woman 1984 ’ He also made the same move but for August 14.

But a special case is that of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, this production has not modified its premiere, which is still planned for July 17. We are just over a month from its premiere and experts do not believe that by then things can return to normal, Cinemark revealed what the first premiere will be and this is just it, but in order to do so it will have to continue with the safety guidelines, which imply that the capacity of the rooms will have to be halved, among others.

“We have been in close contact with Warner Bros. and they remain optimistic and positive as well as Christopher Nolan about the July 17 opening. Of course it depends on continued positive movement due to the decline in COVID-19 and the reduction of government restrictions“said Mark Zoradi, CEO of Cinemark.

It seems not a very good idea to continue with the current release date, at this time the best idea should be to change it, but that already depends on the director and the production house. An important detail to take into account is the loss of money, since it is the public is unlikely to want to fill the rooms.