Cinemark expects to have all its theaters open by July 17.

After keeping its facilities closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cinemark announced yesterday that will reopen theaters in Texas from today Friday. The Dallas reopening is the first phase of a planned four-phase process, which will see all 55 Cinemark locations open again by July 17, according to The Motley Fool.

All American film companies experienced large loss of income as a result of the health crisis, which caused the shares of these companies to drop.

Cinemark is encouraging people to visit their cinemas wearing face masks, plus employees are required to wear gloves and masks.

He also said that the seats will be cleaned between screenings of the films and there will be hand sanitizers available to customers.

Likewise, they will have a limit of entrances, staggered schedules and other measures encouraging social distancing.

During the first few weeks, Cinemark will be showing already classic films, such as Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark or Ghostbusters. Tickets for these tapes will be between $ 3 and $ 5 dollars.

The reason they’ll be showing these kinds of movies for a while is that new releases will start appearing until July 10.

