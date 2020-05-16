On four wheels and under the starry sky, the magic of the seventh art has returned to Spain through the door of a family drive-in theater in Denia (Alicante), which has put an end to a lengthy quarantine of more than two months without being able to enjoy a movie on the big screen.

Denia’s drive-in drive-in cinema is the oldest of the six that still survive in Spain, with almost 41 years of life, and has had the privilege of becoming the first to reopen after the coronavirus for 70 spectators aboard 30 vehicles. , who for a few hours have forgotten about the pandemic to enjoy a double session with “Los Minions” and “Jurassic Park”.

“Very excited to come to the cinema again and, besides, with my two daughters, who had never been,” says Ignacio, accompanied by Africa, 15, and Bruna, 12, before repeating that they had all the Thursday “excited” to see a movie on the big screen, still without popcorn and in his own car. Tomás, a thirty-year-old from Diane, was one of the first spectators to arrive in his utility vehicle with his wife and dog, and he explained to journalists that as soon as he learned of the reopening, he started to make tickets online because he was “wanting enjoy a couple of movies. “

“Cinema is always a good option and also supports local commerce”, he stressed before commenting, through a colored cloth mask, that watching the film in his vehicle gives him the peace of mind “knowing that you are not going infect you. “

“Today we woke up very excited to be able to do something different, after so many days locked up,” exclaimed another driver, Sara, moments after parking on a fourth-row plot with other families from Denia and neighboring towns such as Pedreguer.

The owner of this room located just 200 meters from the Mediterranean,Carlos MirallesHe explains that his desire was to “start” as soon as possible to regain a relative normality and that to make it easier he has done it at affordable prices, 5 euros per person and free car compared to the usual rate of 6.5 plus 3 per vehicle.

This family businessman has opened despite knowing that these weeks “it will be difficult to earn some money” due to the reluctance on the part of the population to resume old habits and, above all, because this Alicante drive-in cinema is bordering the province of Valencia, which is still in phase 0, so half of its potential clientele, for example Gandía or Oliva, is “prohibited from coming” at the moment.

In recent days, he has received many calls from those interested in opening similar venues in other parts of the country because everything points to the fact that it is a business “almost tailored” to the new reality, but Miralles does not foresee that they will multiply because they respond to a business. family that requires “too much” dedication and experience. In addition to the Drive-in, there are five other automobile cinemas throughout the country: in Gijón, Muchamiel (Alicante), Valencia, Madrid and Getxo.

