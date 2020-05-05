Always a gold mine for moviegoers, the site Belasartesalacarte.com.br added two more gems that you can find when you access the address, listed as the news on the menu. One of the most important films of the international stage of the Italian Michelangelo Antonioni, The Passenger – Profession: Reporter, from 1975, and Pelle, the Conqueror, by Bille August, who won the 1988 Palme d’Or, by Denmark.

The passenger

After the public’s success and criticism of

Blow-Up, After That Kiss

, from 1967, Antonioni, the master of solitude and incommunicability, became a citizen of the world. Filmed in the USA (

Zabriskie Point

), in China. This film he made in Spain, and in Africa. Jack Nicholson is the reporter who exchanges identity with a dead man. He hopes to start life over, but a conspiracy linked to the sale of weapons and, above all, the alienation of feelings, the author’s favorite theme, complicate the plan. Pay attention to the long final shot, and try to find out how Antonioni did that. The camera simply passes, bluntly, through the window bars.

Pelle the Conqueror

In the year that Sônia Braga did the montée des marches with Robert Redford (

Rebellion in Milagro

) and Clint Eastwood competed with Bird, no one was a match for Cicciolina, who also went up the stairs, but with her breasts exposed. It was also the year of Bille August, who won the Palme d’Or for the history of Swedish immigrants fleeing the great famine and trying to rebuild life in Denmark. The hardness and suffering filtered by the boy’s gaze, the presence of Max Von Sydow. August also won the Oscar and the Golden Globe, and would then enroll in the small group of winners of two Palmas with

The Best Intentions.

Spanish Land

In fact, there are three great highlights – and also new on the menu is the 1937 documentary by Joris Ivens on Republicans in the Spanish Civil War. Ernest Hemingway collaborated in writing and Orson Welles, four years before

Citizen Kane,

it is the narrator, but what impresses is the realistic and engaged look of the director.

See too:

Wagner Moura reveals career plans after ‘Sergio’

.