The Netflix movie “365 DNI” has caused a relative stir on social media. Those who have seen it talk about it thanks to the burning sex scenes it contains and that apparently have raised the temperature of the users of this streaming service.

Based on the novel of the same name by Blanka Lipinska (Pulawy, Poland, 1985), the story she tells has raised voices for and against, as the fact that a man kidnapped a woman to force her to fall in love with him bothered him. to feminist sectors. And is not for less. But the movie is so bad that nothing can be taken seriously in it.

Contrary to other kidnapping films, in this case the Stockholm syndrome manifests itself so quickly that the viewer does not have time to believe that the girl lives the abduction of a stranger, no matter how attractive and rich the Sicilian gangster is.

With a visual aesthetic dedicated to highlighting the beauty of Italian landscapes and the well-formed bodies of the protagonists, Anna Maria Sieklucka (Lublin, Poland, 1992) and Michelle Morrone (Melegnano, Italy, 1990), His treatment is closer to the language of the most mellow soap operas than to that of traditional erotic cinema.

And in our opinion, if there has been a stir for this film, it has been more because of the treatment given to the part of sex, Barbara Bialowas, director of the film, with scenes to use of porn, only without reaching to be explicit.

But this was not the first time that the cinema has shown kidnapping stories of a person with varied intentions (“Three in the Attic”, Richard Wilson, 1968; “Misery”, 1990, Rob Reiner; “Oldeuboi”, Chan- wook Park, 2003; “Room”, Lenny Abrahamson, 2015; “Tau”, Federico D’Alessandro, 2018).

Here are three examples where a male has held a woman captive against her will out of love. Movies of higher quality than “365 DNI”, announced on many sides as the new, also mediocre, “50 Shades of Gray”.

“Tie me up”, by Pedro Almodóvar, 1991

This film tells the story of Ricky (Antonio Banderas), who after leaving a psychiatric hospital kidnaps Marina Osorio (Victoria Abril) with the intention of falling in love with him and having a family with her.

“King Kong” by Peter Jackson, 2005

The third adaptation of the 1933 film of the same name, in which a gigantic gorilla with the facial gestures of Andy Serkis, kidnaps actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts) during the filming of a movie on Caravela Island, home of Kong, who kidnaps it after it is offered in sacrifice by the natives of the place.

Bill Condon’s “Beauty and the Beast”, 2017

Prince Adamon (Dan Stevens) has a curse that has turned him into a Beast and to get rid of it he will have to love and be loved. So he keeps Bella (Emma Watson) kidnapped, to fulfill both purposes.