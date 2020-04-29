Deconfigured but totally free to move, this is the spirit of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s address, which on Tuesday April 28 evoked the broad lines of after May 11, the date on which the French will be (a little ) more free to move.

No cinema, no shows, no concerts, no exhibition visits. If certain activities and travel will be possible again, the culture sector will remain almost stationary. Here is what Edouard Philippe announced.

Movie theaters are not scheduled to reopen after May 11. Cinemas, whatever their size, will therefore remain closed.

Distinguishing “the big museums” on one side and the “small museums, so important for the cultural life of our territories” on the other, the Prime Minister indicated that the former would remain closed, while the latter could reopen, without however, specify the visitor threshold.

“Conversely, the large museums, which attract a large number of visitors outside their living area, cinemas, theaters and concert halls, where one stays in the same place in a closed environment, will not be able reopen, “he said. We can therefore deduce that as large as the Louvre, the Musée d’Orsay or the Center Pompidou will keep closed doors, and that for these museums, the visits will remain virtual.

Concert halls and theaters

Bad news also for the live performance. Concert halls and theaters, even the smallest, will remain closed after May 11. Any event of more than 5,000 participants is prohibited until September.

Mediatheques and libraries

The only positive note in this gloomy picture for the cultural world: media libraries and libraries, but also bookstores, record stores, and art galleries, of smaller size, will be able to reopen their doors as of May 11 “because they can function more easily while respecting the sanitary rules “, specified Edouard Philippe.

The coronavirus has already caused hundreds of millions of losses in the world of culture and is a real disaster especially for the performing arts, a sector with an already very fragile economy. In France, he has already been burned by a month and a half of strike against the reform of the special regimes in December and January.

Edouard Philippe also clarified that major events such as festivals and all events “which bring together more than 5,000 participants, are therefore the subject of a declaration at the prefecture and must be organized well in advance cannot be held before September “. Even before this announcement, all the major festivals of the summer had thrown in the towel, from the Avignon Festival, the most famous theater event in the world, to the Eurockéennes in Belfort, via the Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix (Finistère) and the Francofolies in La Rochelle.

The Rock en Seine festival, in the Paris region, scheduled from August 29 to September 1 (100,000 spectators last year) seems on the hot seat.