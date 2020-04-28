Los Angeles, USA

After winning an Oscar for “American Factory,” the producer of former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will again collaborate with Netflix on a documentary that will narrate the tour in which the former first lady toured the US. to promote their memories.

“I am excited to announce that on May 6 Netflix will release ‘Becoming’, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that analyzes my life and the experiences I lived on the tour after releasing my memoirs,” Michelle Obama herself announced on Monday in a release.

According to the company, the production will follow the former first lady in a moment of “profound change” both personally and for the entire United States after the end of Barack Obama’s term and the arrival of Donald Trump at the White House.

“The film offers a little-known and close look at his life, taking viewers behind the scenes on a 34-city tour that highlighted the power of the community and the connection that comes from sharing the stories,” said Netflix.

Michelle Obama’s memoirs, published under the title “Becoming,” were the best-selling 2018 nonfiction book in the United States, Germany, Colombia, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, the audio version of the publication won a Grammy Award in the category of “spoken word”.

Published at the end of 2018, “Becoming” or “My Story” in Spanish, has been translated into more than 30 languages ​​and has exceeded 10 million copies sold.

Despite her political calling, the plot of the book is more focused on the daily ups and downs of her life than on the brilliance of her period as a world celebrity in the White House.

Michelle promoted her memoirs like a rock star, with talks at US stadiums. and the United Kingdom that sold out tickets and in which she was accompanied on stage by writers such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or actresses Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The director of the documentary, Nadia Hallgren, explained that filming Michelle during the tour was “difficult” since she was flanked at all times by secret service agents and other people who quickly approached her as soon as they noticed her presence.

The tape is produced by the audiovisual company Higher Ground Productions, founded by the Obamas and responsible for titles such as “Crip Camp” and “American Factory”.

