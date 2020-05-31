Four years after meeting, Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) are about to separate. With only short scenes the film shows the evolution of their relationship, until one moment to another and with little context around, “The Lovebirds” becomes an action comedy.

Jibran and Leilani’s breakup conversation inside their vehicle is abruptly interrupted when a stranger posing as a policeman seizes the couple’s vehicle with them as passengers, coldly and deliberately running over a person and killing her. Jibran and Leilani are now faced with the fact that they are the only suspects, because the real culprit quickly escapes. The couple now have to find the culprit on their own and thanks to the well-known comedy dynamics they slide from one mess to another.

As is well known, the Covid-19 pandemic has left us with the cinema landscape without many options, many productions have had to be interrupted, theaters around the world are closed and traditional distributors do not have the opportunity to show their films.

While some venues simply postpone the premiere in hopes that circumstances will improve again, others give up prematurely and only release their movies online. This is good news for Netflix, as it means the streaming service can get new footage while its own productions remain idle.

But is it also good news for the public? Can be. On the one hand, the film should have been shown at the South by Southwest Festival 2020, before this festival was also a victim of the virus, and there, the most important titles are usually at the beginning of the year. In addition, it is a new collaboration between director Michael Showalter and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who had already worked on The Big Sick, a true festival favorite with excellent reviews, even obtaining an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

A similar honor will not be repeated in The Lovebirds; We could also discuss if the film meets the requirements to pass as good, the creative effort of the script this time does not go back to Nanjiani, who in The Big Sick still worked without fame. Instead, the idea and the script are the work of Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall, who are actors in the first place, and have been looking for a writing opportunity for some time. This time they try a classic comedy of mistaken identity and with mediocre results.

In many ways, The Lovebirds is a wacky comedy that also wants to exist comfortably alongside the pastiche of crime movies. With an added layer of romantic seriousness at the start, this generic combination is quite intriguing and confusing for the most part, these ideas come together into a functional whole, allowing the film to unfold at a decent pace, the point is that the content Comedian found within this hybrid genre is not attractive enough to dodge replays.

It’s a shame given the potential that the movie trailer promised. Rae and Nanjiani have effortless comic charisma that’s hard to rule out, and the film certainly benefits from the couple’s presence. The material often simply doesn’t rise to meet them, some scenes manage to highlight their strengths, like the one where the couple, already physically and mentally beaten by the day’s events, is late for a party and starts to improvise a lie. about boxing.

All this is not really smart or even original, but it serves to create a chaotic comedy, which slides from scene to scene with an immensely high rhythm and although it never gives you the opportunity to get bored, at least if you can identify with the two main characters Because the whole movie rests on your shoulders. However, this is a burden that Nanjiani and Rae easily handle.

However, The Lovebirds benefits greatly from the interaction between Nanjiani and Issa Rae, in fact, some of the best scenes are not those in which their characters are on the hunt for mysterious criminals in the style of conspiracy thrillers, but when the couple throws some insults at each other.

That this is brought together again in the course of the film – life-threatening situations are known to unite – is of course unquestionable. And even the crime plot didn’t require that much effort. Full of flaws, situations bordering on the unnecessary and jokes that are repeated over and over again, The Lovebirds is enough to put it in the background while doing other chores, but we also have to be honest, much worse things have happened on Netflix recently.