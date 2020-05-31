Los Angeles, USA

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced Wednesday new changes to the Golden Globes regulations, which specify that actors who do not show their faces on screen may not be candidates.

“Performances that are solely for voice are not eligible in any performance category,” explains the standard in reference to the momentum that series based on superheroes or masked protagonists are getting, such as “The Mandalorian.”

The Chilean Pedro Pascal, who stars in “The Mandalorian”, appears with his face covered in all episodes of the first season except the last, in which he discovers for a short time that he would barely reach the minimum to receive a nomination.

In fact, neither the series nor Pascal were candidates in the last Golden Globes, but the interpretation seems to have inspired this clarification by the organizers of the awards.

In addition, in the next television seasons the premiere of new television series is expected, which, like “The Mandalorian” did with “Star Wars”, will take over from franchises such as Marvel and DC Comics, so it may increase the presence of performers with their faces covered and the writers must pay attention to this requirement if they want to appear in the prize galas.

In fact, in some cases not even the protagonists act in front of the cameras, since Pascal himself only put his voice in several scenes shot with extras.

Among other changes, the Golden Globes will include anthologies in the same category that rewards miniseries or television movies.

An anthology is a series in which each chapter tells a completely different story under the same theme or objective, such as “Black Mirror” or “The Twilight Zone”.

They also specified that the cast performances must appear in 5% of the plot in order to compete and that the directors must be visually recognized in the credits.

Finally, they clarified that if two countries finance a project they will be able to compete together in the international category.