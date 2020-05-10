This is a character that has been brought to the cinema in different versions over the years. Sequelae have been made that have sometimes been well treated; but all of them do not fill the spirit that the 1933 version has caused. With a joint direction by Merien C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack we have a film that for the time caused a commercial impact never seen before. See a beast in love with a beautiful young woman.

The plot is that a group of adventurers, including a film director (Carl Derham), are going to film in distant Indonesia. Get a beautiful stage actress to embody the character for your movie (played by actress Fay Wray); but being there reveals his true purpose and that is to be able to record the famous Kong. A gorilla with extraordinary proportions found on an island called “La Calavera”, in which prehistoric animals coexist, and thus be able to capture and exhibit it in the United States as a circus attraction.

King Kong is an adventure film produced by the defunct company RKO Pictures, with a script by Ruth Rose and James Ashmore Creelman, based on the idea of ​​Edgar Wallace and Merian C. Cooper. The plot continues its narrative course, travelers discover on the mysterious island an ancient civilization where the natives kidnap the beautiful blonde who walks with them to offer her as a sacrifice to the great Kong.

Inside the jungle they will live all kinds of difficult situations until only John Driscoll survives. However, the great Kong pursues them because he has “fallen in love with the girl” recently rescued by Driscoll. King Kong is then caught, chained, and brought to New York City for commercial purposes as the “eighth wonder of the world.”

The cinematography applied in the work in the early 1930s is notable. For the tricks of the shoot, a kind of steel frame was used to give it an ape shape, and this was covered with bear skins. The doll was filled with cotton, rubber and rubber so that it could be easily moved. The Stop Motion technique was used; that is to say: stop and movement to be able to define each plane where objects in miniatures were used to enhance the imagination.

When the great King Kong is brought to the City of Skyscrapers, it is presented as a fairground attraction to the public ovation in front of this new wonder. The gorilla, chained, feels despair and with brutal force breaks the chains and chaos begins in the city.

Destroy everything in its path and escaping from the crowd climbs to the top of the Empire State Building fighting against everyone to stay with the young woman.

Although the great ape represents a wild nature; But domesticated for love, when the gorilla falls from the top of the building after being shot by the planes, the businessman who captured him and took him to the city says at the end of the film. “The beauty killed the beast.”

Some sequels

This fictional character who first appeared in 1933, belongs to the species of “Gigantopithecus gigantus” and has been a celebrity like any other artist of the seventh art; since his fame and legendary figure is known as an essential part of the Hollywood star constellation.

Several films have been produced on this gigantic ape. He has also dabbled in television series, video games, comics, and animated cartoons. All this collateral dissemination has provided millions of dollars to its producers, like no other monster in the entertainment industry.

After its first appearance in 1933, fame and box office sales proceeds motivated a new sequel titled

“Kong’s Son” (1933). In 1962, “King Kong vs. Godzilla ”; in 1967 “King Kong escapes”; and the famous 1976 remake produced by Dino de Laurentis and starring Jessica Lange: “King Kong.” Another version corresponds to 2005, directed by Peter Jackson, with Naomi Watts in the role of the beautiful blonde. However, with all the development of the special effects, the original version of 1933, has a charm and a way of treating the subject – locating ourselves in the context of the time – that for many lasts as a work worth taking into account by the construction of dreams.

A recent version of the play, dated 2017, titled Kong: Calabera Island, starring Brie Larsen and Samuel L. Jsckson, and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

The King Kong character has been a source of inspiration for other film projects, as well as for animation and mechanical activities in amusement parks, as a way to use the fame of this great ape to achieve great financial projects.

For all the above, in 1991, the Library of Congress of the United States, selected this original film to be preserved in its registry

national, for being historically, culturally and aesthetically significant within the annals that it has been in the history of the seventh art.

This film has resisted and will resist the passage of time due to the quality of the work, its trickery, its script, its avant-garde special effects for the time. To this date, it remains one of the great classics of film history.

CURIOSITIES

The film, from its premiere (1933), had throughout the decades of the thirties and forties, various sequels in honor of King Kong.

Following the death of its protagonist Fay Wray (2004), the lights of the Empire State Building went out for 15 minutes in honor of her and the film.

The giant door used in “King Kong” was burned along with a film set to recreate a fire in another iconic film: “Gone with the Wind.”

The scenes set in the jungle took place on the Palos Verdes peninsula and Santa Catalina Island, but the cliffs were shot in San Pedro, Long Beach, and Redondo Beach.

The tape cost six hundred thousand dollars at the time and took almost a year to complete, due to its complicated assembly in the laboratories.

The special effects were the best protagonists of the work and the effective one was used; but slow frame-by-frame animation method, whereby each second of projection required 24 different photos. If we multiply this figure by the seconds of action of the giant gorilla, we will realize the intense work that was done.

When the production company hired actress Fay Wray for the film, they told her that she was going to share the scene with the tallest and strongest beau in Hollywood. She thought it was Clark Gable, but was stunned at the ape figure.

The producers used a mix of lion and tiger growls to recreate the unique sound produced by the

