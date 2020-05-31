Earlier this month, Stephen King tweeted, “God, how I wish I could go to the movies tonight. Popcorn, candy, a big soda and sitting in the third row, watching some action movie or silly comedy. I love it. “

We could not agree more. Until then, the author shared his top five horror movies to watch at home.

1. “Blair’s Witch” (1999) scared me a lot, I think because it wasn’t polished and well planned. And nothing beats the final shot.

2. In “Alien” (1979), I loved the ship boys’ working class ethic (Ripley included), and all the chains to survive. But of course, with that “chest popping” scene, no one had ever seen anything like it. It is a movie that everyone should see.

3. “The Exorcist” is scary from the beginning, when in the prologue the clock suddenly stops, I’m already running out the door. She’s very claustrophobic for a studio movie, and every time we go back to that bedroom with Regan, we’re even more afraid of what we’re going to see. But for me it’s the creepy musical notes that make the movie. Who can forget the phrase: “Could you help an old altar boy, Fadder?” or that 360-degree turn of the head of that poor girl.

4. “Dawn of the Dead” is like “Alien”, only instead of an amazing spaceship, there is the constant claustrophobia of the gradual elimination of the band of survivors trapped in a shopping center. Sequences like that of the woman biting the policeman’s neck or the zombie head being cut by a helicopter blade, have been imprinted on my brain since then Congratulations to Tom Savini, who devised the special effects, without CGI.

5. “The Brood” is David Cronenberg’s first major film, with Samantha Eggar and Oliver Reed playing Parents of Hell. Only hell turns out to be his children.