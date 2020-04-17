The Cannes Festival, which has not yet decided on what date or in what format it could hold its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced this Friday that its market will be digital and will take place between June 22 and 26.

The market is the meeting point for producers and distributors in search of new successes in international cinematography and until now it has been located in the basements of the Palacio de Festivales, venue of the famous event.

Its digital edition seeks “to support the international film industry and help its professionals,” said the delegate general of Cannes, Thierry Frémaux.

This change is the first concrete decision by the organizers since they had to postpone its 73rd edition, originally scheduled from May 12 to 23, due to health precaution and as a consequence of the French Executive’s decision to ban large public events at least until mid July.

Frémaux stressed that the new digital market has been arranged with “numerous professionals from around the world”.

That future online appointment will promote meetings in real time and offer “innovative alternatives to facilitate business and simplify” contacts.

It will have, like its physical alter ego, stands for sales agents, pavilions for institutions, Internet screenings and a program of conferences and presentations, always in virtual form.

The festival indicated that 80% of the dealers consulted had been in favor of this alternative and that 66% said they were capable of closing purchases under these conditions.

“We will not replace the Cannes experience, but we will recreate a part of its essence online by offering professionals an effective platform to show films, buy them, finance projects and find partners,” said director Jérôme Paillard.

Meanwhile, the event itself is still studying alternative formulas to keep its 2020 edition alive, and although it does not rule out even climbing its famous staircase with masks, it also weighs to ally itself with other autumn festivals, such as the Venice Film Festival.

