These days, when the world needs a voice, they remind us that movies have always been obsessed with the theme of revolt against a great power, and it’s not hard to see why. A revolution contains all the drama, action, and commotion you could want from a major movie.

Whether they form their own revolutions or try to retell the story of the real revolts; Some of the best films ever made have achieved that high status by successfully conveying the pure spectacle of an uprising. I recommend my favorites and I go further into movies that I consider special.

+ “They Live”

They Live presents a world in which aliens have definitely won the war against humanity without firing a single shot. They live among us in positions of power and use subliminal messages to keep our attention off the things that matter most. This approach allows the protagonists of the film to stage the kind of clandestine coup we usually associate with revolutionary figures. To this day, They Live remains a brilliant allegory that intelligently portrays class war in a militaristic way.

+ “Bananas”

Bananas is the rare film that treats the mere act of rebellion as something you can laugh about as long as you’re willing to darken your sense of humor a bit.

+ “V for Vendetta”

V for Vendetta is that rare type of movie that can present a horrifying revolution in a way that makes you think, get up, and cheer when our heroes finally manage to win the day and walk into an uncertain future.

+ “Matrix”

It is strange that The Matrix is ​​never spoken of as a revolutionary film. While the later films in the trilogy (you know, the ones you’re trying to forget) got right into revolutionary themes when it came to portraying the Battle of Zion, the question What is the matrix? “Is what makes it a revolutionary movie. From that moment on, you want to see these rebels succeed and bring down the lie of the world we live in.

+ “Battleship Potemkin”

If you have problems watching movies made at the dawn of the cinema we cannot say that we blame you. While I personally adore these early plays, there is no denying that the movies of the 1920s can be amazing pieces of entertainment with merits hidden under layers of technical shortcomings and the fondness of that time for elaborate theatrical performance. The 1925 battleship Potemkin is not only a revolutionary movie from a cinematic point of view (it was essentially a pioneer in the art of montage), but its portrayal of sailors aboard the Russian battleship remains one of the most rebellious tales of rebellion. exciting ever filmed.

What begins as an uprising against the military, over a matter of worm-filled meat rations, quickly turns into a riot against the Potemkin commanders that intersects with the plight of the working class and its own revolt that ensues. on land. These two causes finally come together in an unforgettable ending that is as effective as a call to action as it was almost a century ago.

+ “Reds”

The fascinating thing about Reds in the context of its premiere is that it was such an absorbing portrait of life during a time of radical change (in the midst of the Cold War) that no one really cared if it portrayed the enemy in a somewhat positive light. Today, it is still impossible not to be trapped in your burning world.

+ “Star Wars”: A new hope

It is much easier to get lost in the great mythology of the universe or even in the quality of the individual characters in the story. After a time, even words like Rebel and Empire begin to have a different meaning in the context of Star Wars than we would normally assign them.

Characters like Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi never necessarily wanted to be part of the revolution. Instead, the revolution against the empire grew to such an extent that they had no choice but to unite or be crushed in their effort to step aside. What follows (great battles, tales of mythical powers, etc.) make Star Wars what it is, but the heart of the story will always be the spirit of rebellion.

Other recommendations:

The Battle of Algiers (1966)

Braveheart (1995)

Che (2008)

Come and See (1985)

Salvador (1985)

The revolution will not be televised (2003)

1900 (1976)

The Year We Live Dangerously (1982)

Spartacus (1960)

I am Cuba (1964)

Network (1976)

Gandhi (1982)

Goodbye Lenin! (2003)

Persepolis (2007)

Dr. Zhivago (1965)

Michael Collins (1996)

The Conformist (1970)

Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Metroplis (1927)

Empire of the Sun (1987)

