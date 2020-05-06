New Zealand director Taika Waititi of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok” will direct a new “Star Wars” movie.

For months, Waititi had been expected to take the lead in this galaxy far, far away after directing the final season of the “Star Wars” spinoff, “The Mandalorian.” But Walt Disney Co. waited until the unofficial Star Wars fan celebration day, May 4, to formalize the announcement.

Waititi will also write the script along with Krysty Wilson-Cains, who wrote the World War I thriller “1917” with Sam Mendes. Waititi and Wilson-Cains were nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay at the Academy Awards this year; Wilson-Cains for the original script for “1917” and Waititi for their script adapted from the Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”. Waititi took the statuette away.

The announcement potentially suggests the new path for “Star Wars” movie releases to follow after considerable turmoil in Lucasfilm’s development plans. Last October, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from “Game of Thrones” will give up their planned trilogy. Rian Johnson, director of “The Last Jedi” (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) was developing a separate trilogy, but the progress of those films is unclear. Johnson has been focused on a sequel to his 2019 movie “Knives Out”.

In December Lucasfilm concluded the Skywalker saga with the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker” (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). But that premiere had the worst reviews of the eight previous “Star Wars” movies and did not fare as well at the box office (considering the “Star Wars” numbers), at $ 1.08 billion.

To help rejuvenate the franchise, Disney turned to Marvel President Kevin Feige (who produced Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok”) and Jon Favreau, creator of the well-received “The Mandalorian.”

The Mandalorian, which is reportedly having a third season on the way, has also opened up other series options for “Star Wars.” Other shows in development include an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff starring Ewan McGregor and a “Rogue One” spinoff based on the Cassian Andor character with Diego Luna.

Disney added another series to its plans on Monday, announcing that Leslye Headland, the co-creator and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll” is also developing a new “Star Wars” series for Disney Plus.

The release date of any of the projects was not revealed.

