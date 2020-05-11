CINEMA: Stranger Things actress stars in sexual comedy, “Yes, God, Yes”

Natalia Dyer, known for her performance in Stranger Things, stars in the comedy about sexual discovery and development, “Yes, God, Yes” whose first trailer just released.

Natalia Dyer in “Yes God Yes”

The actress that gives life to Nancy Wheeler, now plays Alice in “Yes, God, Yes”, tape produced by Vertical entertainment and directed by Karen Maine, who received great reviews during the SXSW Film Festival.

“Yes, God, Yes,” allowed the Stranger Things star and the rest of the production to win a Special Jury Prize at the SXSW Film Festival during a screening prior to its official premiere in July this year.

The sexual comedy stars Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things and a cast consisting of Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Timothy Simons (Chills), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess is a loser).

“Yes, God, Yes”, new sexual comedy

In “Yes, God, Yes,” Natalia Dyer – the youth protagonist of Stranger Things – plays Alice, a young girl created in Catholicism who “discovers her sexuality and struggles to suppress her new impulses in the face of eternal damnation.”

After discovering the benefits of masturbation, Alice must deal with the feelings of guilt and shame that lead her to a religious retreat to suppress those feelings, but her plan is thwarted when she falls in love with a boy.

The quirky Vertical Entertainment comedy stood out for the charm and comedy talent of Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer, 25, in one of her most popular roles yet.

For her part, Natalia Dyer is preparing to return to her role as Nancy Wheeler in the fourth season of Stranger Things, whose recordings were suspended indefinitely due to the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

