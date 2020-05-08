Filmmaker Spike Lee announced Thursday on Twitter that on June 12 he will present his new movie, “Da 5 Bloods”, on Netflix.

With a cast featuring Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Mélanie Thierry, “Da 5 Bloods” chronicles the expedition of four African-American Vietnam War veterans returning to this country to search for the mortal remains of the fallen leader from your squad.

The specialized outlet Indiewire assured that, although it will be released on Netflix, Lee was planning to release the film in theaters before the pandemic closed theaters, so, due to the latest changes at the Hollywood Academy, “Da 5 Bloods “may enter the career of the Oscars.

“Da 5 Bloods” is the director’s first film after “BlacKkKlansman” (2018), a film that gave him the first Oscar of his career (best adapted screenplay).

God Thursday Morning. DA New Spike Lee Joint-DA 5 BLOODS Will Be Streaming Out Onto World On Friday, June 12th. Please Check It Out. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. Peace And Love. Be Safe. pic.twitter.com/pC86pe2hcC – Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

However, Lee, one of the most interesting filmmakers of recent decades, had previously received an honorary statuette from the Academy for his outstanding contribution to film.

In the director’s extensive filmography, titles such as “She’s Gotta Have It” (1986), “Do the Right Thing” (1989), “Malcolm X” (1992), “He Got Game” (1998), “25th Hour” stand out. (2002) or “Inside Man” (2006).

Always committed to the fight for respect for the African American community and the fight against racism, Lee was one of the protagonists of the last Oscar gala for his implicit criticism of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“The 2020 presidential election is just around the corner. Let’s mobilize. Let’s be on the right side of history. Let’s make the moral choice of love versus hate,” Lee said without explicitly mentioning the president.

“‘Let’s do the right thing!'” The filmmaker finished referring to “Do The Right Thing”, the original title of one of his most famous films.

.