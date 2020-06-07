RUBÉN J. TRIGUERO

I got to know the work of Sebastião Salgado (Brazil, 1944) during an exhibition about one of his last photographic projects: “Génesis”. His photographs showed remote locations, indigenous tribes that continued to live as they did thousands of years ago, wild animals … a world long before civilization. Without knowing it yet, this project was the evolution of a photographer who throughout his life had portrayed the most horrible face of the human being.

In the documentary “La sal de la tierra” (2014) directed by Wim Wenders and co-directed by Juliano Ribeiro Salgado, a retrospective of his entire career is made, from the beginning to his projects of maturity, accompanying him in some of his works and getting to know his opinion about the events that throughout his career he recorded with his camera.

Still quite young, Salgado and Lélia Wanick

They moved to Paris, where he completed his studies in economics and where shortly after, he would go to work for the international coffee organization. The first photograph he took was with a small camera that Lélia had bought. During a trip to Africa to carry out market studies, he took it with him and on his return, he returned loaded with photographs. Already then he knew that his life would revolve around photography.

They invested all their savings in photographic material and equipment. With the new equipment, the couple embarked on a trip to Africa, to Niger, where Salgado would take his first professional photographs in a refugee camp where they distributed food. On their return, they decided on the first major project they would face: “Other Americas” (1979 – 1981), in which the photographer would tour South American countries portraying lost towns, with deep-rooted traditions and a unique local culture. While he was traveling, Lélia was the one who contacted the agency, with gallery owners, and who did the work of editing the photographs for books and exhibitions.

In 1981 they return to Brazil. There, Salgado embarks on a journey that for six months takes him throughout the northeast of the country, where there was a high percentage of infant mortality and great poverty due to drought. Often, he portrays people leaving a barren place, and heading to the city, in search of a better future.

But it is in the following project “Sahel, the end of the road” (1984 – 1986) where he attends a misery that he would never have imagined, malnourished people who live in refugee camps where lack of food is the main cause of death.

In 1986, he visited the Serra Pelada gold mine, located in the Pará region of Brazil. At that time, the mine is a huge chaotic hole, where 50,000 miners are crowded, eager to find a good quantity of gold that changes the course of their lives: «men, when they start to touch gold, are not what they were ».

In the following project, “Trabajadores” (1986-1991), he embarks on a journey, again around the world, to portray all kinds of trades and the people who carry them out. In 1991, as soon as the oil fires in Kuwait caused by the retreating Iraqi troops occur, he traveled there, to document with images the enormous fires, the smoke and all the disaster generated.

In “Exodus” (1993-1999) he focuses on portraying the great movements of populations due to wars, invasions, poverty …

action

These include India, Iran, Palestine, but above all Rwanda, where he portrayed the great displacements of the Tutsi population, and later of the Hutu population. The Rwandan genocide claimed millions of lives, and those who were able to flee were in a sorry state. Diseases such as malaria proliferated in the camps, causing between 12,000 and 15,000 deaths every day. Salgado, photographed everything he saw, but could not avoid the suffering of seeing all that tragedy: “how many times I threw the camera to the ground, to cry.” When he returned he felt empty, exhausted, devastated by everything he had seen: «we are a very ferocious animal, we humans are a terrible animal, be it here in Europe, be it in Africa, in Latin America, wherever: our violence is extreme ».

Exhausted after years of portraying the most destructive face of the human being, Salgado is tired of his work. At that time they inherited the family land, land that in its childhood was a forest, but that by then was a dry and barren place. His wife Lélia has the fabulous idea of ​​replanting it. They found the institute

“Terra” which aims to preserve the environment. Together, they undertake the titanic task of replanting the 17,000 hectares of land that occupies the land, until returning it to its natural habitat: the Brazilian Atlantic forest. This will take a decade and after this experience, Salgado plans to take a radical turn in his photographic career, emerging a new project on nature. The idea is not to make a complaint about the destruction of ecosystems or a plea against pollution, but to show nature in its natural state, a nature before civilized man, a tribute. For this he has to reinvent himself, he has a vast experience in photojournalism, but he has never dedicated himself to landscape photography, so he has to start again. But it is a unique opportunity and he launches into it, he travels the length and breadth of the world taking photographs of nature, of animals and tribes of human beings, building that song to nature that is Genesis: «For 8 years, I had time to see and understand the most important thing: that I am as nature as a turtle, as a tree, as a

stone”..