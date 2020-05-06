Los Angeles, USA

Paramount Studios will film a new science fiction film titled “2084” written by Mattson Tomlin and defined as an updated account of George Orwell’s dystopia, “1984”, reminiscent of the tapes “The Matrix” and “Inception”.

The new project aroused the interest of several Hollywood studios, although it will finally be the producer of the “Transformers” saga, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, and Paramount who will bring to the big screen the script by Tomlin, who has written the next film “The Batman “starring Robert Pattinson.

As reported by specialized media on Tuesday, the plot of the film will focus on an authoritarian society emerged after a period of global destruction in which the lives of citizens are controlled in detail and where the discovery of a love of youth will alter the established order.

The plot advance is directly reminiscent of the novel “1984”, which introduced the concept of “Big Brother” into a totalitarian society imagined by George Orwell that has inspired movies, series, television formats and even advertising campaigns.

In addition, according to sources quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the tone of the film will be inspired by the classic “The Matrix”, by the Wachowski sisters, and the film “Inception”, by Cristopher Nolan.

Although more details of the project are unknown, as the person who will direct it, the idea has attracted attention in Hollywood since its producer was responsible for promoting and supporting the recording of “The Matrix” at Warner Bros. studios.

Di Bonaventura also bought the rights to adapt the Harry Potter books written by J.K. Rowling, which were a complete success as a film franchise.

.